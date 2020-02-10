Norman City Council invites residents to discuss upcoming 2020 census as part of 'Be Counted Norman' campaign

Members of the Norman community will meet at Norman City Hall today to discuss the upcoming 2020 census.
According to a press release, a group of business, civic and community leaders will convene in the council chambers at 4 p.m. to kick off “Be Counted Norman,” a campaign encouraging all Norman residents to complete the 2020 census starting March 12.
A meeting will also be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 to share tools and resources to promote the 2020 census, according to the release.
“Each household that doesn’t complete the census survey costs our community about $1,675 in local federal funding,” said Annahlyse Meyer, chief communications officer of the city of Norman. “It is this federal funding that provides for road projects, school lunch programs, programs for the homeless and our transit service here in Norman.”
Meyer said the purpose of the meeting is to teach residents how to discuss the census in their communities.
“An accurate count from the census is very important to Norman — the census helps us determine states' representation in the House of Representatives and allows us access to increased federal funding,” Meyer said.
