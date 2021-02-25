Norman City Council extends mask mandate to June, approves Norman Regional Health System expansion

The Norman City Council extended its citywide mask mandate into June 1 and approved an expansion of the Norman Regional Health System in a Tuesday night meeting.
The masking ordinance — which was first implemented July 2020 and extended in November 2020 — requires face coverings and capacity restrictions in some restaurant and bar settings. Norman City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the council considered extending these provisions into June with spring graduations and holidays.
“June 1 is probably a good time to look at these numbers again before deciding whether or not to continue those provisions,” Walker said.
Dr. Gary Raskob, OU College of Public Health dean and Regents professor, said although he is encouraged by the city's progress with a recent decrease in COVID-19 cases, “we are not at a place where we can relax restrictions.”
“We're not yet at the necessary herd immunity, we need to continue that to get work through the phased approach to vaccination,” Raskob said. “There's no question now from the scientific data that has accumulated over the last year that these measures are effective, particularly masking, but also the other measures are critical. … It's really critical that we, in order to continue to get back to a level while we continue to get the broad population vaccinated, you maintain these measures to keep this downward trend and to suppress the community transmission of the virus.”
COVID-19 cases in Norman have decreased, with a 3-day rolling average of 24.3 cases per day. Oklahoma has also seen a decrease of 62 percent over the past 14 days and, according to Mayor Clark, is no longer a top 10 state in COVID-19 cases with 19 new cases per 100,000 population.
Raskob said he thinks these numbers are a reflection of increasing acquired immunity in the community. He said he is hopeful communities will reach herd immunity faster as more people receive the vaccine.
Clark said residents should remain cautious, as there is concern about a COVID-19 variance spreading through Europe in some areas. She said it is only a matter of time to see how this plays out in the U.S., creating more reason to remain masked.
"(Masking) does make a difference, (and) the data proves it,” Clark said. “I have said many times that college towns have a unique challenge, and so we certainly, in my opinion, need to keep these (measures) in place while our students are here.”
The council also approved a request for an amended planned unit development from Norman Regional Health System to continue its Inspire Health expansion project. Richie Splitt, Norman Regional Health System's president & chief executive officer, said he wants to continue “transitioning and transforming” the health system into a regional focus on health and wellness as they celebrate their 75th anniversary in June.
The approved amendment will include a new parking plan with an adjacent gathering space, an expansion of the HealthPlex — including a new patient tower with an emergency department, cancer center, ambulatory center and parking garage — a circular drive and new signage throughout the building.
Splitt said the new facility will be “elegant,” “modern” and “stylistic,” with features that allow places of respite where patients can connect with their families and friends.
The tentative completion dates for some of the projects include late-2022 for the free-standing emergency department, mid-2023 for the HealthPlex expansion and mid-2023 for the ambulatory and cancer centers.
“(We need to create) some places that people can go and have a moment away, as well as maybe a little bit of playground equipment for children so that you can get the wiggles out, as a parent,” Ward 3 Councilmember Alison Petrone said. “I think it's a beautiful project, and I'm really excited about it.”
The council also saw the swearing-in of OU Russian professor Matt McGarry as Ward 2 councilmember. Clark thanked former Ward 2 Councilmember Joe Carter for his service in interim and welcomed McGarry to the council along with the other councilmembers.
"I really appreciate your warm welcome, and I look forward to working with all of you over the remainder of my term," McGarry said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.