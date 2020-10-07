Norman City Council discusses revisions to remaining Norman FORWARD projects

The Norman City Council outlined recommendations for revisions to the remaining Norman FORWARD projects based on input from residential committees and local experts in a Tuesday evening study session.
Norman residents voted against all four propositions in the General Obligation Norman 2020 bond package Aug. 25, which would have cost the average Norman house owner around $13.93 a month in sales taxes. If the package passed, it would have allocated $85.6 million toward quality-of-life projects, $5 million toward fighting homelessness in Norman, $24.3 million toward renovating municipal facilities and $5 million toward relieving small businesses, according to a City of Norman webpage.
Norman’s Director of Parks and Recreation Jud Foster said by voting against these propositions, additional funds were kept from these projects.
Foster said the council created ad hoc committees as a response to this loss so residents could contribute their ideas regarding how Norman should move forward with the current city budget.
“Our goal … on these projects is to find some consensus among councilmembers that we are on the right track, and that we’ve got clear communication from our citizen’s ad hoc committees,” Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle said. “So (there are) not a lot of action items other than that we’re hoping we are all on the same page so we can take next steps.”
One of the proposed revisions discussed was the Senior Wellness Center from Proposition 1 of Norman FORWARD.
An ad hoc committee met Oct. 5 and recommended a site for the center adjacent to Findley St. on the southeast corner, Foster said. The center would include a pool, gymnasium, fitness spaces, an indoor walking track, common areas and outdoor walking spaces.
The current budget for the project is $7.6 million, with an estimated cost of $12.4 million — leaving a remaining $4.8 million to be supplemented. Ward 7 Council member Stephen Holman said he does not know how the council will make up the remaining funds necessary to create the Senior Wellness Center.
A financial partnership between the Senior Wellness Center and the Norman Regional Hospital is not in the works, Norman Regional Hospital President Richie Splitt said. He said negotiations are in progress — leaving the possibility of hospital funding open.
The hospital’s current focus is on discussions surrounding how it can offer wellness programs at the center, Splitt said.
Holman said although he does not want to see the implementation of budgetary cutbacks, feedback from other projects regarding where they would like to cut their funding will be necessary to the center’s success. The project, he said, is something the council and Norman citizens consider to be a high priority.
“The bond failed because people aren’t happy with (Norman City Council) — and one of the things they aren’t happy with is that they really want the standalone senior center,” Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman said. “I don’t know when we decide this or how we move forward … but I would place a major emphasis on making sure we complete that project.”
The committees met throughout September to discuss revisions to other projects, including the multi-sports and aquatics center, updates to Griffin Park and adult softball and football complexes.
The multi-sports and aquatics center, for example, has a current budget of $33.9 million. The project was set to receive $4 million from OU alumnus and former men’s basketball player Trae Young if the bond package succeeded.
The vote’s failure forced the council to adjust their plans by reducing the size of the pool and spectator seating and allocating the $4 million toward the construction of four basketball courts.
Ward 1 Councilmember Kate Bierman said she is fearful one of the original intents behind the center — which was to provide low-income students with programming scholarships — will not be realized as the project seems to be more focused on construction.
“My worry is that we are not learning our lessons, and we are moving forward with aspects of projects that have agreements or expectations attached to them that we’re not going to be flushing out,” Bierman said. “(We need to be) ensuring that we have scholarship opportunities for low-income students — not just crossing our fingers and hoping that by the time we get to cutting a ribbon that we have them in place.”
City council is also continuing projects in Griffin Park in hopes of converting all sports complex fields to soccer fields. The project recently entered Phase III as The Norman Youth Soccer Association officially opened up new fields with flat playing surfaces.
“We had a lovely little ribbon cutting at Griffin Park on Saturday to celebrate the Phase III completion,” Mayor Breea Clark said. “Having been a soccer parent since (her child) was five, it was really nice to see actually flat (fields), extra restrooms and better parking and flow of traffic.”
Foster said the project was previously approved with an $11 million budget. An ad hoc committee met Sept. 17 to discuss how to move forward with the plan's next phase — which will include the regrading of two additional soccer fields, he said.
The final project mentioned was adjustments to projects surrounding adult softball and football complexes.
Foster said, given the 2015 Norman FORWARD vote, Norman should dedicate money to deliver practice facilities for both sports. He said the ad hoc committee that met Sept. 23 thinks the council should allocate funds toward building a football practice area at Ruby Grant Park and accept the Adult Softball Association’s offer to share two of its six fields at Reaves Park.
Amid all of these modifications, Bierman said she does not feel comfortable recommending the council move forward on projects without additional discussion and feedback. She fears the Norman City Council is not going in the direction the broader community wants their tax dollars to go into.
“My concern in light of last month's vote is the ad hoc committees, through no fault of their own, may not necessarily reflect the feelings of the broader community,” Bierman said. “The vote seems clear that they want us to work within our regional budgets.”
Clark said she appreciates everyone’s due diligence and detailed questions — but she believes the devil is in the details. She said she is happy with the recommendations ad hoc committees made and is ready to move forward by investing in the city.
“We talk about stormwater and what councils can do for future councils … but I believe (we) need to seriously consider moving forward," Clark said. “We have to put together committees to get citizen input, but we don't need to beat the horse — it's dead and it has been dead.”
