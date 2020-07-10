Norman City Council committee discusses allocating some police funding to mental-health crisis team

The Norman City Council’s oversight committee discussed allocating funds from the Norman Police Department’s recent budget cut toward the implementation of a mental-health crisis response team during a July 9 meeting.
Following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, conversations regarding the future of local law enforcement and its relationship with community mental health programs have become increasingly common. Norman lawmakers entered the conversation July 16 during the finalization of the city budget when city councilmembers voted to cut proposed police funding by $865,000 — puting $235,000 of the cut toward the internal audit function. $630,000 has yet to be allocated.
Ward 1 councilmember Kate Bierman outlined Norman’s need to spend a portion of these funds on a response team separate from the town’s police department by noting that 30 percent of the 98,221 calls directed to the Norman Police Department in 2018 were not crimes in progress. This percentage, rather, was related to mental health crises.
Bierman said in 2018, the Norman Police Department received 1,056 suicide-related calls, 954 escort transport calls, 4,359 welfare check calls, 6,100 domestic disturbance calls, 787 public intoxication and drug possession calls, 825 missing children and juvenile truancy calls and 5,283 suspicious activity calls. This data, she said, illustrates the need for a system that can field calls to organizations beyond the police department.
“The police do not have the tools to address every social problem, and it is not fiscally or morally responsible to ask them to intervene in problems they’re not equipped to solve,” Bierman said. “It definitely would be better to call in the right professionals to intervene and to change the cultural beliefs and social conditions that create violence.”
The plan discussed mirrors a 24/7 crisis response team established in 1987 in Oregon’s Eugene-Springfield metro area called Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets (CAHOOTS).
CAHOOTS partners with the White Bird Clinic — a service organization that emphasizes the importance of community health and education — and employs collaborations between a crisis worker and medic in responding to crisis calls. Bierman said the teams respond to 20 percent of the area’s 911 calls, and out of the 24,000 calls they received last year, only 150 of them required police backup.
Bierman contextualized the program as it relates to Oklahoma by referring to an incident in Wilson, Oklahoma on July 4, 2019 where two officers from the town’s police department responded to a suspicious activity call that ended in the death of Jared Lakey, who was tasered over 50 times after failing to comply with officers’ commands.
“CAHOOTS would have responded to this call in their blue van with a white dove (with) their team (wearing) what I like to call intentionally casual uniforms — typically jeans and a blue polo shirt,” Bierman said. “… They are not armed … (and) they would have made contact with Mr. Lakey, talked to him about why he was acting erratically and offered to connect him with a service that would be able to help him if he agreed they would take him there … If he did not agree, they would end the contact.”
In total, Bierman said Eugene, Oregon spends $2.1 million a year on the program and is estimated to save $15 million per year through emergency response and jail diversion cost savings. She said if a metro-area of 225,000 people can run an entire program with two vans and two teams maximum at a time, then implementing a similar program in Norman — with a population of around 123,000 people — is achievable.
“Being mentally ill is not a crime, but often Norman police are called to respond to mental health crises in our community,” Bierman said. “… The creation of a mental-health crisis response team has been identified as a high-priority opportunity to increase safety for all residents and officers and reduce wasteful expenditures of city funds. I think we’re very lucky here in Norman to have a strong state-run mental health presence … to allocate resources to.”
In presenting this alternative public safety program, Bierman said her goal is to support and relieve the police of their broad responsibilities. Lee Hall, Ward 4 councilmember, said she was glad Norman’s city council started the conversation today.
“(This) does seem to be a model that has some very similar comparisons to a city our size,” Hall said. “And we do appear to have resources within the city we could partner with in a fairly speedy way,” Hall said. “… I’m really optimistic about what kind of … positive consequences (we could have) in our community if we look at this model and … incorporate things from other programs.”
Behavioral therapist Madison Lovell said Norman citizens have fought for change in the past through the Norman Citizens Advisory Board — a committee that allows Norman community members to give the Norman Police Department feedback — but solutions have not been realized to the fullest extent. Negative responses to mental health crises are preventable, she said, and the time to hold the police department accountable is now.
“We have an opportunity to do something positive now without getting involved in issues that require more of a state response or higher-up response,” Lovell said. “ … I think what we’re trying to do is just genuinely decriminalize mental illness, homelessness (and) being Black on the street.”
Norman Citizens for Racial Justice representative Ashley McCray said changes in law enforcement can be realized by giving members of underrepresented communities a place to vocalize their concerns.
“I don’t mean to be cliche, but (people need) a spot at the table,” McCray said. “All of this can be narrowed down to accessibility. Do they have transportation? Do they need assistance for childcare to make an arrangement to come to these meetings? I know I am a single parent, so when we had the 11-hour meeting in the chambers, I was very fortunate to be able to attend … But that’s not usually realistic for me … I would suggest we be more proactive about letting people come into a space to voice their concerns.”
Councilmembers discussed how to create an accessible environment for Norman citizens, and Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman said it would be beneficial to include Norman’s Parks and Recreation in the conversation by asking them for spaces to host meetings. Bierman said she plans to contact Norman Libraries about providing internet and computer access in future meetings to those who need it.
“(We) really have to do a lot of this in very different ways and expend the extra time, energy and resources to physically go where these people are,” Bierman said, “and not simply find ways to invite them to come to us. … We will continue this discussion next month in (an oversight committee meeting) as well, and I will work with city staff … (the) Pioneer Library system and with the (Parks and Recreation) department to figure out how to best utilize opportunities to bring people to spaces that are a little less institutional and formal.”
Ultimately, Bierman said this program will require buy-in from all levels, and everyone involved will have to set their egos aside and realize this issue is not tied to anyone specifically. She said working on this program will take time, but she and her fellow councilmembers are optimistic for the future.
“I think a pilot program and using this first set of funds can really give us a sense of what the savings could be and what an annual budget could look like for a program like this moving forward,” Bierman said. “… I really want to put together a long-term framework … for this program … (because) five-to-ten-year vision plans are the way to continue the same sentiment and optimism for this program — no matter who is sitting in any of our seats in the future.”
