Norman Citizens for Racial Justice demand police reform, plan to occupy city council meeting

Norman Citizens for Racial Justice released demands Saturday ahead of its "Occupy Norman City Hall" rally slated for Tuesday evening.
The organization is calling for the defunding and demilitarizing of the Norman Police Department, transparency and accountability regarding tax money usage, justice for black victims of the NPD and ending the school resource officer program, according to a Monday release.
“We have decades of evidence of what the City of Norman does with community feedback on racist policing and excessive use of force. ... It is either responded to with empty gestures and platitudes or ignored,” Norman Citizens for Racial Injustice said in an email to The OU Daily. “Creating additional complaint channels when previous complaints have resulted in no meaningful action is a stalling tactic.”
In light of the Minneapolis City Council’s majority vote to disband its police force Sunday, community leaders in cities like Norman are also considering the possibility. Other cities not yet ready to completely abolish their police forces are redirecting funding to other places.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio both announced last week they would be removing considerable funds from their police to give more money to social initiatives.
“Ultimately, the goal of our defunding campaign ... is to create a culture in Norman that does not believe that violence and policing should be the first-line response to social problems,” the organization said in the email. “Divesting from police so that we can invest in social programs that are proven to have positive outcomes on public health and racial equity should be our top priority in Norman, especially during a global pandemic.”
Tuesday’s rally will begin at Andrews Park at 6 p.m., and participants will march to city hall from there, arriving at 6:30 p.m. for the Norman City Council meeting.
