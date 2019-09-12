You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Norman car dealership sued for sex-based discrimination

  • Updated
  • 1
  • 1 min to read
David Stanley
via Yelp

A Norman car dealership was sued by a federal agency Thursday for violating sex discrimination hiring laws in 2017.

According to a press release from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram bought an existing car dealership, David Stanley Chrysler, in early 2017.

"After the purchase, Landers hired all the David Stanley sales staff except one," the release read. Mina Davari, the only female salesperson, was not hired "despite her successful sales record and previous customer service award."

Patrick Holman, an EEOC senior trial attorney, said Davari approached the EEOC with the charge on Oct. 25, 2017.

“(Oklahoma is) an at-will state, meaning that for the most part somebody can be fired for no reason or any reason as long as it’s not an unlawful reason,” Holman said. “Not hiring somebody because of their sex is by federal law under Title VII.”

According to the complaint, Davari overheard a Landers executive tell another manager, “This is not a lady’s job yet.” As the only female sales employee, the complaint concludes the comment referred to her.

The commission attempted a pre-litigation settlement, according to the complaint, but in an “email dated July 11, 2019, defendants ... declined the commission’s invitation to participate in the conciliation process.”

Davari was approached by management on April 10, 2017, according to the complaint, and was told “You do not have any place in Lander’s organization. You can get your personal stuff from your office and leave.” She also noticed that her customer service award was missing from her desk, and the same man informed her they had “trashed it.”

According to the release, the commission is pursuing “monetary damages, training on anti-discrimination laws, posting of anti-discrimination notices at the worksite and other injunctive relief.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments