Norman candlelight memorial honoring George Floyd to include voter registration, art, community speakers

A candlelight memorial will be held in honor of George Floyd Thursday night in Norman.
The memorial starts at 6 p.m. at the Andrews Park amphitheater and is expected to end sometime after sunset. The candlelight vigil portion of the event will begin at sunset around 8:46 p.m.
According to a flyer for the event, there will be speakers, expressive art, t-shirts and poetry.
Sydnie Woodfork, an organizer of the event, said in an email to The Daily there will also be voter registration tables set up with the help of the League of Women Voters.
“I know voting is necessary for our people to get equality,” Woodfork said in the email.
Woodfork said she organized the event with her brother Samuel to amplify the voices of the older generation and youth, and to share concerns and personal stories.
“Our vision for the candlelight vigil is to bring about awareness and enlightenment about the problems with the social justice system that (have) plagued our community for centuries,” Woodfork said in the email. “Our humanity has been ignored since the conception of the country.”
