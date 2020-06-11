You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Norman candlelight memorial honoring George Floyd to include voter registration, art, community speakers

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Floyd Vigil flyer

Flyer for the George Floyd vigil at Andrews Park on June 11.

 Image provided by Sydnie Woodfork

A candlelight memorial will be held in honor of George Floyd Thursday night in Norman.

The memorial starts at 6 p.m. at the Andrews Park amphitheater and is expected to end sometime after sunset. The candlelight vigil portion of the event will begin at sunset around 8:46 p.m.

According to a flyer for the event, there will be speakers, expressive art, t-shirts and poetry. 

Sydnie Woodfork, an organizer of the event, said in an email to The Daily there will also be voter registration tables set up with the help of the League of Women Voters.

“I know voting is necessary for our people to get equality,” Woodfork said in the email.

Woodfork said she organized the event with her brother Samuel to amplify the voices of the older generation and youth, and to share concerns and personal stories.  

“Our vision for the candlelight vigil is to bring about awareness and enlightenment about the problems with the social justice system that (have) plagued our community for centuries,” Woodfork said in the email. “Our humanity has been ignored since the conception of the country.”

Tags

news reporter

Jordan Hayden is a journalism junior serving as a news reporter and copy editor at The Daily. Previously she served as the fall 2018 and spring 2019 assistant engagement editor.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments