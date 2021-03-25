You are the owner of this article.
Norman campus users may experience issues accessing Canvas, OU IT announces

  • Updated
OU IT

The March 25 OU IT alert. 

 Screenshot by Ari Fife/The Daily

Norman campus users may be unable to access Canvas, according to a Thursday morning OU IT alert.

According to the alert, OU IT technicians are working with the vendor to restore service as quickly as possible. The technology service thanked users for their patience and apologized for the inconvenience. 

Further updates will be posted at alerts.ou.edu.

Ari Fife is the OU Daily assistant news managing editor and a junior journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as the summer editor-in-chief, a senior news reporter and an SGA beat reporter.

