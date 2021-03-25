Norman campus users may experience issues accessing Canvas, OU IT announces

Norman campus users may be unable to access Canvas, according to a Thursday morning OU IT alert.
According to the alert, OU IT technicians are working with the vendor to restore service as quickly as possible. The technology service thanked users for their patience and apologized for the inconvenience.
Further updates will be posted at alerts.ou.edu.
