Norman arts council opens search for artist for J.A. Andrews park display

Andrews Park

The amphitheater located in Andrews Park. 

 Via Wikimedia Commons

The Norman Arts Council announced they are looking for an Oklahoma artist to create a permanent outdoor art display at J.A. Andrews Park.

According to a Norman Arts Council release, the planned installation should invite visitors to explore and use the park to “stimulate their curiosity, imagination, and sense of discovery.”

Debby Williams, the Norman public arts manager, said that the council is operating through a quality of life bond passed by the people of Norman.

“Our involvement is through Norman Forward which was a quality-of-life bond issue that the people of Norman passed years ago,” Williams said. “For some of the capital improvement projects, there is a public art component included. The City of Norman has contracted with the Norman Arts Council to manage these Norman Forward public art projects.”

Williams also said that the selection panel for choosing an artist will be made up of community members, artists, and other stakeholders prescribed by their guidelines.

“For Andrews Park, the selection panel determined that this is a wonderful opportunity for artists or teams of artists who live in Oklahoma,” Williams said. “The artwork can be one piece that marks Andrews Park as a place of the community's heart, a continuous work of art winding through the park, or a series of pieces leading visitors throughout the park. The panel would like to see artwork that visually ties the whole park together.”

Williams said that the panel is open to any media or material, including land art, that is appropriate to the site as long as it is durable, safe, low maintenance, and vandalism resistant.

“The creativity of artists allows them visions of the possibilities much better than anyone else,” Williams said.

According to the arts council release, an information session will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 through Zoom. At the meeting, the council will review the timeline and process for submitting to the J.A. Andrews Park public art project.

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

