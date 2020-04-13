Norman amid coronavirus: Local officials strive to stay positive, help community from home

While Norman residents adjust to business closures and shelter-in-place orders, local government officials have found ways to serve their community from their own homes and essential businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Breea Clark issued a stay-at-home order for Norman residents. The order also recommends that people follow the 6-feet-apart rule when at essential businesses and allows for online non-essential retail and car sales.
As officials continue to make decisions regarding the health and safety of their residents, Clark said a pandemic is tough to prepare for.
“We've had training on active shooters,” Clark said. “We've talked about other disasters, but since this is like a once-in-a-lifetime experience, this wasn't in the 'new mayor training,' as I like to say. ... Nothing can prepare you for telling your residents that a neighbor has died from a pandemic. There's nothing there for that.”
Clark said pandemic-driven business closures affect Norman economically — not only through the businesses themselves, but also through the impact of business closures on Oklahoma sales tax and budget planning for FYE 2021. But she reiterated that closing businesses and urging residents to stay home is essential for the health of Norman.
“You have to get your team and your city through this,” Clark said. “But you have to keep your eye on the future, because we're in the middle of the budget process right now. It's just a mystery right now. You know, we're doing the best that we can based on educated guesses, but we've never experienced anything like this in modern history.”
Norman residents have reached out to their local government officials for information and guidance about what is happening, such as Norman City Council member Stephen Holman.
“(I’m) really getting a lot of questions from various people in the community, family members, all sorts of things, about what is going on as far as the city is concerned, or if we have any other information the news doesn't have, things like that,” Holman said. “So just more people (are) coming to me than usual, asking for guidance or clarification, I'd say.”
In addition to more contact with constituents, city council members’ roles have also changed in the way they conduct meetings, Holman said. All non-essential meetings have been canceled and essential meetings are done exclusively over video call.
“From a city council standpoint, all of our meetings have been canceled except for our essential meetings where we vote on stuff, and that meeting is being done on video, which is a little bit awkward, in my opinion, to conduct a city business meeting that includes voting on policy, and have to do it on videos,” Holman said. “It's strange, to say the least.”
While Clark continues to serve Normanites with a group of people who advise her and provide input on the current situation, she, like others across the country, has transitioned to working entirely from home. During this time, she said she spends more time with her kids and is currently teaching her youngest to read.
“We have a council manager form of government, which means that I am essentially a volunteer, which makes me giggle because it's a full-time job,” Clark said. “It's way more than a full-time job now, but I still have a full-time job. And so I'm working from home, my children are at home ... that's kind of been the upside to this whole thing. I don't recall a time I've spent this much time with my children.”
When she’s not spending time with her kids or working, Clark finds other ways to cope with the change.
“I run a lot,” Clark said. “I've made time to exercise. I'm not sleeping well. Either I can't get to sleep because there's so much on my mind, or I wake up at 3 a.m. every day. The worst days are when it's both. (Jogging) is how I keep peace of mind and kind of wear my body out so I have better chances of sleeping.”
Council member Kate Bierman copes with the change by making protective gear for businesses and by helping the community through Norman Community Relief.
“I'm making cloth masks for multiple hours a day, every single day,” Bierman said, “because, if we're going to be requiring businesses to utilize them and they are not available to purchase, then I feel a responsibility — since I have a sewing machine and a decent amount of talent — to try and get as many cloth masks out into the community as possible.”
Norman Community Relief is a local volunteer group that assists residents through providing transportation, delivering food to those who can’t leave their homes and grocery shopping for high-risk individuals.
The group was started by Bierman and council member Sereta Wilson a few days before the stay-at-home order was put in place, Bierman said. The two aimed for a group of 20 to 30 people, but they now have over 3,600 members, mostly from Norman.
“Idle hands make for a more panicked personality, in my opinion,” Bierman said. “So I've really just been trying to stay as busy as I can while not being able to go very many places.”
Holman has been staying busy in his own way by managing a local dispensary.
At the dispensary, Holman said he has taken on more responsibilities in his role as manager. For the health of his workers, he has had to cover shifts for employees who have traveled out of state or workers who aren’t feeling well. He and his employees have also worked to make their store a safe and clean environment for both employees and customers.
To reach constituents while not being able to see them regularly and managing his business, Holman said he stays active on social media.
“Personal interaction is something I really care about,” Holman said. “And it's important to me as a representative. But I've always been active on social media, so I've always been pretty accessible that way.”
Although this is a stressful time for Clark and many others, she said she knows it will end eventually and continues to look forward. Clark encouraged everyone to stay positive, to practice self-care and to reach out if they need help.
“It's unknown,” Clark said. “We don't know when it will end, but it will pass — that I can guarantee. You just have to stay positive. I'm focusing on the long game. I'm visualizing football season and Halloween and other community events that we look forward to, because we will get there.”
During this time, Holman said residents can rely on the local government to maintain normal services.
“It can be very stressful,” Holman said. “And all I can say, that can hopefully help people feel a little bit better about what's going on, is your local government is doing absolutely everything we can to make sure that all the services you rely on every day — police and fire, trash pickup, water, all that stuff — is still happening just as it does normally.”
Local government officials are working to make decisions that benefit both the city of Norman and its residents, Bierman said.
“We're really just trying to ... look at whatever programs we can to bring any money back to Norman that we can to assist Norman residents even further,” Bierman said. “Landscape changes daily, and I totally understand that. It's the same for us council members, both as Norman residents and as local policymakers.”
For assistance with needs like rent and utility bills, Norman residents can contact United Way or Norman Community Relief for cloth masks and other services.
