You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

No university decision yet on move to online due to coronavirus, Interim President Joseph Harroz says

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
President Harroz

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz speaks during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Inaugural Remembrance March Jan. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz put out a statement Tuesday saying a final decision has not been made on whether or not to move classes online for the two weeks following spring break. 

According to the statement sent via email, the decision will be made and communicated “in the coming days.”

“We are closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in coordination with public health experts, our counterparts at Oklahoma State University, and the Governor’s Office,” Harroz said in the statement. “Together, we are exploring ways to mitigate further transmission of the virus.” 

Harroz said in the statement that if students are leaving campus before the end of the week, they should take any educational items with them in case OU administration decides to move courses online. 

“Resources will be made available to students and faculty should this decision be made,” Harroz said in the statement. “Face-to-face instruction is planned to continue uninterrupted on both the OU-Tulsa and OUHSC campuses. The University will provide regular updates as the situation evolves.”

Any member of the OU community who is traveling for spring break must follow OU’s travel guidelines and screening procedures.

“Our primary concern is the health, safety, and welfare of the OU community,” Harroz said in the statement. “We thank all students, faculty, and staff for their patience as we proceed in navigating this important matter.”

To view the updated domestic air travel and international travel guidelines, click here. For updates and guidance from OU about the coronavirus, click here.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments