No university decision yet on move to online due to coronavirus, Interim President Joseph Harroz says

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz put out a statement Tuesday saying a final decision has not been made on whether or not to move classes online for the two weeks following spring break.
According to the statement sent via email, the decision will be made and communicated “in the coming days.”
“We are closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in coordination with public health experts, our counterparts at Oklahoma State University, and the Governor’s Office,” Harroz said in the statement. “Together, we are exploring ways to mitigate further transmission of the virus.”
Harroz said in the statement that if students are leaving campus before the end of the week, they should take any educational items with them in case OU administration decides to move courses online.
“Resources will be made available to students and faculty should this decision be made,” Harroz said in the statement. “Face-to-face instruction is planned to continue uninterrupted on both the OU-Tulsa and OUHSC campuses. The University will provide regular updates as the situation evolves.”
Any member of the OU community who is traveling for spring break must follow OU’s travel guidelines and screening procedures.
“Our primary concern is the health, safety, and welfare of the OU community,” Harroz said in the statement. “We thank all students, faculty, and staff for their patience as we proceed in navigating this important matter.”
To view the updated domestic air travel and international travel guidelines, click here. For updates and guidance from OU about the coronavirus, click here.
