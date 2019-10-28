New quantum research and technology center aims to make OU leader in field, reach university's goals

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz and Gov. Kevin Stitt spoke Oct. 25 at the dedication for OU’s new Center for Quantum Research and Technology. With the addition of the center, OU hopes to be a leader in quantum technologies.
The new center, located in Lin Hall, will help OU pursue large federal grants and increase knowledge in atomic, molecular, and optical and condensed matter physics groups, according to a university press release.
As a whole, the center will benefit OU because the field of quantum technology is providing advancement in national security and in medical imaging, said OU College of Arts and Sciences Dean David Wrobel.
“(The Center for Quantum Research and Technology) is based in the newly constructed Lin Hall and will capitalize on the expertise of OU’s current atomic, molecular, and optical and condensed matter physics groups. The center will enable OU to pursue large federal grants and fulfill the vision of Lin Hall donors.”
Wrobel said the center aspires to make OU a global leader in the field.
“The Center for Quantum Research and Technology will be an inspiring new home for transformative research and will make the University of Oklahoma a global leader in the rapidly advancing quantum field,” Wrobel said.
Along with making OU a global leader in the field, Harroz said the center directly advances the university’s goals.
“There are very few days like this, whenever you think about the mission of the university: To create knowledge, to transmit your knowledge to the next generation, to serve society and to be in a space around a center today that really is the embodiment of that,” Harroz said.
Stitt said the new center will also benefit Oklahoma as a whole by bringing research companies to the state that will create more jobs.
“I believe OU can be No. 1 in the world at whatever they set their mind to,” Stitt said. “We make sure that we can invest in our research universities and, like the president said here, I believe that research is the key to growing our economy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.