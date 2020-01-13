New parking lot under construction in former Headington Park space

The green space south of Headington Hall will become a new student parking lot.
The former Headington Park, which was the class of 2015’s gift, has been bulldozed in preparation for the creation of the new parking lot.
Kris Glenn, the director of Parking and Transportation, said the parking lot will have approximately 150 spaces and will be available primarily to Headington Hall residents. The existing parking lot, which is south of the lot under construction, will be converted to commuter parking.
The new parking lot will also include spaces for visitors and retail customers, Glenn said, and a drop-off lane on the north side of the lot close to Headington Hall.
Construction will conclude in late spring or early summer, Glenn said.
