You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Nearly $7 million mishandled by OKC VA Health Care System, inspection finds

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

A federal report determined the Oklahoma City Department of Veterans Affairs Health Care System improperly paid the OU College of Medicine nearly $7 million due to poor oversight. 

According to the report, which was released March 28 by the Veterans Affairs Inspector General, the Oklahoma City VA paid OU's medical school for services not actually conducted. Approximately $6.9 million in reimbursements to the medical school from the VA during the 2015-2016 academic year are considered improper payments, including $507,000 worth of  physician payments.  

OU College of Medicine has fully cooperated with the VA, providing more than 4,100 pages of documents and presenting more than 100 physicians for interviews, according to press secretary Matt Epting. 

"It is not alleged that the VA paid the College of Medicine for $6.9 million in services that it did not receive," Epting said in an email. "Rather, the OIG’s criticism is that the VA in Oklahoma City failed to comply with the VA’s internal administrative procedures for record keeping and approving payment. The OU College of Medicine will continue to support the VA’s efforts to correct its administrative deficiencies as identified in the OIG report and to provide care and access to our veterans." 

The Oklahoma City VA pays the university for the service of medical students, but according to the report, its managerial staff failed to adequately determine if these services were being carried out as reported. 

The report said due to this, many OU medical students working at the VA were paid for time when they were working at other medical facilities. 

The report recommends that the VA Health Care System director establish policies and implement strategies to improve oversight in order to ensure it is paying the correct amounts to the medical school. 

The Health Care System director has provided acceptable plans to correct the issues with the system. Investigators will monitor the progress of the organization and follow up until all proposed actions are completed, according to the report. 

Update: This story was updated at 7:36 p.m. to include a statement from OU on the situation. 

Nick Hazelrigg is a political science sophomore and news editor at The Daily. Previously he was a senior news reporter covering the Student Government Association.

Anna Bauman is an English junior and the Daily's assistant news managing editor who has previously worked as a news editor and news reporter.

Load comments