Native American Studies department holds cedaring ceremony to refocus on new semester

Students, faculty and staff lined up outside Copeland Hall, waiting with a shared calm for OU tribal liaison Warren Queton to cedar them.
After a year deployed in the Middle East, Queton was back and ready to perform a ceremony he’s been doing for a long time.
The OU Native American Studies department held a cedaring ceremony and potluck Friday to enable students, faculty and staff to refocus their energy on the semester ahead. Queton said the cedaring ceremony, in which cedar is used as an incense, is a prayer designed for reflection.
“We use cedar to sanctify what we’re doing,” Queton said. “We want everybody to have a good start to the semester...whether they (are) teaching or taking classes. We want everybody to reflect and focus in on what they’re doing...The purpose of the cedaring is to kind of cleanse the mind to focus on their work.”
Heather Shotton, a Native American Studies associate professor, said the ceremony and potluck gathering were aimed at helping students adjust to college and get to know people who can become part of their support system.
“It’s a way for us to welcome our students back,” Shotton said, “and to come together as a Native community and welcome our students into a similar community so that they know they have support...It’s a time for us of fellowship and gain community with one another.”
New and returning students were not the only attendees meeting with staff and faculty at the ceremony — interim OU President Joseph Harroz and David Surratt, dean of students and vice president for student affairs, visited as well.
“I think it’s a great show of support,” Shotton said. “It was really refreshing to see (Harroz) here, and (Surratt) has been very supportive of our Native community and our Native students since he’s been here. Them being at this event shows the connection and the commitment that they have to our Native community.”
Queton, who is also commander of the 1245th Transportation Company in the Oklahoma National Guard, used cedaring to cope as he worked through his third deployment.
“All throughout my deployment I prayed for things I dealt with,” Queton said. “Whether it be loneliness, homesickness, being deployed from your family. My wife, my parents, my sisters, being away from them for a year…it’s a huge sacrifice. I took cedar and I took an eagle feather with me to pray for myself and when I’d get lonely or feel sad, or even sometimes anxious about my mission.”
Shotton said Queton is a big part of the community, and it was good to have him back after his deployment.
“(We are) glad to welcome him back into the community and welcome him back home,” Shotton said. “Really grateful that he had a great journey and a safe deployment. He’s a great advocate not only for our students, but for the Native community on campus and for working to develop meaningful partnerships with our tribal nations, our 39 tribal nations in the state.”
Queton said now that he’s back, he’s excited for what’s ahead.
“I know we had a very tumultuous year last year,” Queton said, “and we want to work together to improve things. So we had the cedaring, and that’s what was on my thoughts. We’re going to move forward with the university now, and not worry about what happened in the past, but look toward the future.”
