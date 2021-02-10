Native American OU students name new lounge after ballerina group from Oklahoma

OU’s Native American student population has unofficially named the American Indian Student Association's new lounge in Copeland Hall the “Five Moons Lounge” in honor of a group of Native American ballerinas from Oklahoma.
The lounge unofficially opened in the 2020 fall semester between the end of September and the beginning of October and accepted name submissions from members of AISA until the new name was selected on Feb. 4.
"I would like the name to honor the five Native Oklahoman Indigenous ballerinas who gained prominence in the 1940s,” an anonymous AISA member wrote in their name suggestion submission. “It is an interesting time of Oklahoma history that should be better emphasized — some of the most prestigious and accomplished ballerinas of the 20th century all were born in Oklahoma and represented their respective tribes with great honor.”
The Five Moons troupe was composed of Yvonne Chouteau from Vinita, Rosella Hightower from Durwood, Moscelyne Larkin from Miami, and sisters Maria and Marjorie Tallchief from Fairfax. The women represented the Shawnee, Choctaw, Peoria and Eastern Shawnee tribes.
“My younger sister introduced me to their prevalence when she was a professional ballerina and attended Marjorie Tallchief's summer intensive in Taos, New Mexico in the late nineties,” the student wrote. “My little sister is a law student at OU now after her dancing career ended, (and) once told me she was honored to follow in their footsteps being an Indigenous Oklahoma ballerina.”
According to the Oklahoma Historical Society’s website, Marjorie Tallchief was the first Native American to receive the prestigious title of premiere danseuse étoile — the highest title a ballerina can receive at the Paris Opera Ballet — in 1957. She went on to dance for the Chicago Opera Ballet and the Harkness Ballet in New York before her retirement from performing in 1966. She served as director of dance for the Civic Ballet Academy in Dallas, Texas, and for the City Ballet in Chicago, Illinois. She was director of dance for the Harid Conservatory in Boca Raton, Florida, until her retirement in 1993. In 1991 she was officially inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
“I was able to visit and even meet Marjorie briefly. She was a very classy and dignified lady who exemplified the qualities to be admired by tribal artists pursuing the refinement of their craft,” the member wrote. “The Five Moons are a continued source of representation and inspiration for all."
The lounge will be adorned and furnished with pieces that honor and represent the tribes and people associated with the name, according to the AISA announcement. The space will also feature study rooms, a TV, a fully stocked kitchenette, a dining space and living area.
An official opening and dedication ceremony are planned in the future said Antonia Belindo, coordinator of the Office of American Indian Programs & Services.
Further questions on the space can be answered by contacting Belindo at antonia.belindo@ou.edu.
This headline and article were updated at 6:39 p.m. to indicate Native American students, not just the American Indian Student Association, chose the name.
