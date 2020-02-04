You are the owner of this article.
National Weather Service predicts heavy snow for OU campus, word on potential closure could come tonight

winter weather

Norman is under a winter storm warning from 9 p.m. Tuesday night to 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

 via The National Weather Service

As heavy snow is forecast to move into Norman late tonight, the Campus Closure Committee will be making important decisions about whether or not to cancel classes Wednesday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Norman from 9 p.m. tonight to 6 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations predicted to reach 4 to 8 inches. 

In an email sent to OU administrators Tuesday morning, Director of the Oklahoma Climatological Survey Kevin Kloesel said this is the first winter storm warning for the Norman campus in three years. 

According to OU’s Department of Campus Safety, the uncertainty of weather forecasts plays a significant role in when the Campus Closure Committee announces its decision. 

“If a decision is reached the night before anticipated weather is forecast to arrive, the decision would likely occur by the 10 p.m. local television news broadcasts,” according to the department’s website. “Other factors like the expected time of arrival and the type of inclement weather could result in the decision being rendered earlier, or on the day of the anticipated weather hazard.”

Weather that could cause campus closure includes ice, snow, sub-zero temperatures and tornado threats, according to the department. The members of the committee take into consideration the risks of the weather to people’s safety, and its impacts on classes, campus facilities and infrastructure. 

Eric Conrad, the vice president for university operations, makes the final decision on whether to close campus based on the committee’s recommendation, according to the department.

