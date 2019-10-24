National Weather Festival to feature weather balloon launches, meet-and-greet with meteorologists

The annual National Weather Festival will be held at the National Weather Center on Saturday.
The event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is open-house style and free to attend, said Kari Roop, director of external relations for the National Weather Center.
Roop said in an email to The Daily that the festival will feature weather balloon launches, TV station helicopters, a meet-and-greet with TV meteorologists, hands-on experiments and interactive technology.
According to the website, The National Weather Museum and Science Center Traveling Museum will be available for viewing, and there will be tours of the Storm Prediction Center and NWS Norman Forecast Office.
The festival started back in 2005 and has been hosted at the center since 2006, Roop said in the email.
“(The goal is) to help the public understand weather, the forecast process, the terms surrounding severe weather and weather safety,” Roop said in the email. “It is also a fun way for families to educate their children about weather and promote an interest in science.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.