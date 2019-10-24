National Weather Festival to feature weather balloon launches, meet-and-greet with meteorologists

Attendees at Merchandise Desk

People crowd around the merchandise table at the Weather Festival Oct. 21, 2017 at the National Weather Center.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

The annual National Weather Festival will be held at the National Weather Center on Saturday.

The event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is open-house style and free to attend, said Kari Roop, director of external relations for the National Weather Center.

Roop said in an email to The Daily that the festival will feature weather balloon launches, TV station helicopters, a meet-and-greet with TV meteorologists, hands-on experiments and interactive technology. 

According to the website, The National Weather Museum and Science Center Traveling Museum will be available for viewing, and there will be tours of the Storm Prediction Center and NWS Norman Forecast Office.

The festival started back in 2005 and has been hosted at the center since 2006, Roop said in the email.

“(The goal is) to help the public understand weather, the forecast process, the terms surrounding severe weather and weather safety,” Roop said in the email. “It is also a fun way for families to educate their children about weather and promote an interest in science.”

