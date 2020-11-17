National museum groups back OU in litigation over Pissarro painting looted by Nazis during World War Two

Two of the nation’s leading art museum groups showed support for OU’s art sharing settlement agreement with a museum in France regarding a painting looted by Nazis, according to a Monday press release.
The painting by Camille Pissarro, “Shepherdess Bringing in Sheep,” has been on display in the Paris Musée d'Orsay for four years and is scheduled to return to the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art in 2021.
Leone Meyer, a French claimant and Holocaust survivor whose family originally owned the painting before it was looted by Nazi forces during World War Two, helped lead the settlement discussion and is now trying to alter the settlement to keep the painting in France in perpetuity, according to the release.
“At Ms. Meyer’s and the (OU) Foundation’s joint request, the U.S. federal court entered an order confirming the settlement, and the courts of France thereafter entered an order likewise recognizing it as final and non-appealable,” Guy Patton, OU Foundation president and CEO, and OU President Joseph Harroz said in a joint statement. “The agreement was heralded as a first-of-its-kind U.S.-France international art sharing agreement.”
The American Alliance of Museums and the Association of Art Museum Directors sent a letter to the Fred Jones Jr Museum of Art to express their support for the university’s fight to keep the settlement.
“We hope that the current matter can be resolved quickly as in accordance with the settlement agreement so that not only will the painting be on view as contemplated, but, more important to us, that future potential consensual resolutions to Nazi-era claims will not be negatively affected by the current proceedings,” AAM President Laura Lott and AAMD President Brent Benjamin said in their joint letter.
The statement from Patton and Harroz said they are prepared to take this settlement to court.
“We are confident that the U.S. and French courts will agree that in both Oklahoma and France, we must honor the past and respect mutual bona fide agreements we have previously reached with each other,” Patton and Harroz said in the statement. “We are ready to challenge this unwarranted threat in U.S. and French courts.”
