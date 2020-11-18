You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Muslim Student Association adds Islamic moon to OU Holiday Lights, hopes to improve representation on campus

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
crescent moon

OU students Fizza Sattar and Saba Sandhu pose next to a crescent moon at the annual OU Holiday Lights celebration. 

A crescent moon was added at the annual OU Holiday Lights celebration Tuesday night to represent the Islamic lunar calendar for the first time. 

Muslim Student Association president Saba Sandhu said the MSA worked with OU Housing and Food, special events committees and Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students David Surratt to make their desired representation a reality. Sandhu also said this was important for the representation of Muslim students at OU. 

“After (2019's event), members (of the MSA) were wondering why (they) did not have any representation at the event,” Sandhu said. “This took a whole year (to achieve), and all our hard work really paid off.” 

Sandhu said this was also the first time the event advertised food Muslim students could enjoy. 

“This year we had halal marshmallows and we all were able to have s'mores,” Sandhu said. “This is a step in the right direction to getting more halal food on campus in general for Muslim students. This is just a small way to show that Muslims are a part of (the OU) community and a start to getting the representation we deserve.” 

Sandhu said this event will have lasting effects for the Muslim community.

“Hopefully this sets up more accommodations and more representations to Muslim students on campus,” Sandhu said. “They need to know that they do have a home here and are welcome (to OU).”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments