Muslim Student Association adds Islamic moon to OU Holiday Lights, hopes to improve representation on campus

A crescent moon was added at the annual OU Holiday Lights celebration Tuesday night to represent the Islamic lunar calendar for the first time.
Muslim Student Association president Saba Sandhu said the MSA worked with OU Housing and Food, special events committees and Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students David Surratt to make their desired representation a reality. Sandhu also said this was important for the representation of Muslim students at OU.
“After (2019's event), members (of the MSA) were wondering why (they) did not have any representation at the event,” Sandhu said. “This took a whole year (to achieve), and all our hard work really paid off.”
Sandhu said this was also the first time the event advertised food Muslim students could enjoy.
“This year we had halal marshmallows and we all were able to have s'mores,” Sandhu said. “This is a step in the right direction to getting more halal food on campus in general for Muslim students. This is just a small way to show that Muslims are a part of (the OU) community and a start to getting the representation we deserve.”
Sandhu said this event will have lasting effects for the Muslim community.
“Hopefully this sets up more accommodations and more representations to Muslim students on campus,” Sandhu said. “They need to know that they do have a home here and are welcome (to OU).”
