Motion to dismiss OU negligence claims in Levi Hilliard lawsuit denied by judge

A Cleveland County judge denied a motion to dismiss the university from negligence claims in OU employee Levi Hilliard’s lawsuit against former OU administrator Tripp Hall.
The motion, which was filed in December, sought to dismiss the suit by arguing that a state law exempts the university from legal liability for “discretionary acts such as supervising and retaining an employee” and “for failing to enforce its sexual misconduct policy.”
The motion was denied Thursday after about 20 minutes of arguments, NonDoc reported.
The denial of the motion means OU will remain a defendant in a suit alleging Hall committed sexual assault and battery against Hilliard in 2017 and 2018 and that multiple high-level administrators knew about or witnessed the misconduct and did not prevent it.
On the university part of the suit, Hilliard seeks $75,000 for negligence by the OU Board of Regents and $75,000 in relief.
According to the lawsuit, former OU President David Boren — who was also accused of sexual misconduct in the spring by former OU employee Jess Eddy — was “knowledgeable of and permitted” Hall’s behavior.
The suit also alleges “current and former OU employees, the Board’s officer(s) or its agent(s)” were aware of Hall’s history of behavior but were discouraged from reporting for fear of retaliation by senior officials who had witnessed Boren's and Hall’s misconduct.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is exploring the allegations against Boren and Hall.
