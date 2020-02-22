Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar to hold campaign event in Oklahoma City

Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will hold a campaign event in Oklahoma City this weekend.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 23 at the Will Rogers Theatre Special Events Venue, 4322 N. Western Ave., according to an email from the campaign. Attendees can RSVP and see event details here.
This will be Klobuchar’s first campaign stop in Oklahoma, just ahead of Oklahoma’s primary on March 3. The senator will also hold rallies in North Dakota and in Little Rock earlier Sunday, KFOR reported.
Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.