Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar to hold campaign event in Oklahoma City

  • Updated
klobuchar

Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

 Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will hold a campaign event in Oklahoma City this weekend.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 23 at the Will Rogers Theatre Special Events Venue, 4322 N. Western Ave., according to an email from the campaign. Attendees can RSVP and see event details here.

This will be Klobuchar’s first campaign stop in Oklahoma, just ahead of Oklahoma’s primary on March 3. The senator will also hold rallies in North Dakota and in Little Rock earlier Sunday, KFOR reported.

Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m.

