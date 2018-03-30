Megan Ross elected next editor-in-chief of Student Media features division
The OU Publications Board unanimously voted to elect journalism junior Megan Ross as the 2018-2019 Student Media features division editor-in-chief.
The Student Media features division encompasses the Sooner yearbook and various magazines produced by Student Media. Ross, who currently serves as photo editor at the Sooner, said she wants to focus on expanding the Sooner yearbook's cooperation with other Student Media publications.
"I’d love to see more collaboration across departments in Student Media — a little more between The Daily and the yearbook, whether that’s some overlap in the visual desks or publishing some of the content that they want to showcase for a longer period of time," Ross said.
Ross started at the Sooner yearbook during her freshman year as a photographer and moved up that year to assistant photo editor. She has served as photo editor since the beginning of her sophomore year.
Ross is a native of Romeo, Michigan, and will intern with investigative journalism program News21 during the summer.
“I think that the features division is kind of at an exciting point in its history because there’s so much room to grow and innovate," Ross said.
