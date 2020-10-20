You are the owner of this article.
Meet OU Student Government Association presidential, vice presidential candidates

Three campaigns have filed to run for Student Government Association President and Vice President this year.

Senior communication major Drew Brown and accounting, economics and management information systems junior Taylor Smail put together a website outlining the three principles of their platform: fighting for equity, protecting students from COVID-19 and improving student life at OU. 

“Our platform focuses on the idea of standing together as one university in times of adversity,” their website reads. “We are motivated by our shared goal of a more equitable university where students and administrators share the same vision for a brighter future.”

Economics junior Tavanah Farzaneh and public relations and women's and gender studies junior Alex Gray’s campaign website highlights improving mental wellness accessibility, making the political and racial history of OU better known, creating a more visually inclusive campus, advocating for international students’ voices, unifying SGA and increasing SGA transparency as their main platform goals. 

“We have been working tirelessly to collect the most urgent needs of our fellow students. Today, we are confident that our platform addresses these needs in the most feasible, accessible and transparent way,” Farzaneh and Gray’s website reads. 

Architectural engineering sophomore Easton Holloway and community health sophomore Diahn Citty’s Instagram showcases their campaign theme slogan, “Working to create a TRUE student experience.” “TRUE” is an acronym for transparency, reform, unity and equity. 

Holloway and Citty will hold a virtual town hall at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 on Instagram Live to give students a chance to ask questions about their platform. 

The SGA presidential and vice presidential election will be held Nov. 3 and 4. Students are able to vote online or at an on-campus polling site. Locations are yet to be determined. 

