Mayor Breea Clark to reflect on recent trip to sister city in France at Norman Central Library presentation

france talk clark

A graphic about Norman Mayor Breea Clark's Feb. 24 talk over her December visit to Clermont-Ferrand, one of Norman's four sister cities.

 via OU Institute for Quality Communities Twitter

Norman Mayor Breea Clark will speak about her December trip to Norman’s sister city in France at a presentation.

The presentation will start at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Norman Central Library and will include details of the trip, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of the sister-city agreement between Norman and Clermont-Ferrand. It will be hosted by the Passports organization, a nonprofit that facilitates and maintains bonds between Norman and its sister cities.

Clark said her highlights of the trip, which she will share in the presentation, included visiting the art exhibit curated by the director of the Norman Arts Council, as well as Clark speaking at the exhibit and to the city’s mayor — Clark studied French for five years, but this was her first time being immersed in a French-speaking culture.

“I was amazed at how much of my French came back,” Clark said. “I was actually able to give both a toast and intro to my speech at the art exhibit in French, which they really appreciated.”

The sister city program, which was created by former President Eisenhower in 1956, is a non-profit program meant to spread diplomacy and share cultures between cities. Norman’s other sister cities are Colima, Mexico; Seika, Japan; and Arezzo, Italy.

The visit strengthened the bonds between Norman and its sister city, Clark said.

“You can see it in the books and read newsletters about it, but to see it and be there and to experience their local Christmas market and be in their town square, and tour their City Hall and to connect with their mayor, it was an amazing experience,” Clark said.

