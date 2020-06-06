Mayor Breea Clark pledges to review Norman Police Department's use of force policies

Norman Mayor Breea Clark signed a pledge to engage community members in a review of the Norman Police Department’s use of force policies.
Clark took the pledge as part of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance of the Obama Foundation, “recognizing reforms need to be made to address police violence and systematic racism within many law enforcement agencies across the nation,” according to a Friday press release.
According to the release, Clark is joined by Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster in committing city officials to review the police use of force policies in Norman, engage community members by including a “diverse range of input, experiences, and stories in the review,” report findings to the community and seek feedback within 90 days of signing the pledge, and reform police use of force policies based on findings.
According to the Obama Foundation, the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance is “a call for mayors, city councils, and police oversight bodies to address police use of force policies,” and was created to combat police violence and systemic racism in law enforcement.
The release said Norman residents participated in peaceful protests and rallies this week, showing their commitment to “improving inequalities and social justice efforts within the community.” It also said city officials are “listening and committed” to creating “more racially equitable” practices.
“We believe it is important to constantly review our policy,” Foster said in the statement. “We regularly review our policies, along with an outside company, to develop best practices and I look forward to reviewing them now with our community.”
In a “Diversity Dialogue” webinar Friday afternoon, Foster said he thinks accountability for officers is key for well-functioning police departments.
Foster said his police department has been looking into “Eight Can’t Wait,” a series of eight policies that, when implemented together, could decrease police killings by 72 percent. Of those policies, he said Norman police are considering implementing ones that ban vascular restraint and require officers to report use of force within a specific time frame.
Foster didn’t mention implementing “Eight Can’t Wait” policies that require police officers to warn citizens before they shoot a gun, and ban shooting at a moving vehicle.
Foster said he’s open to discussion on any type of oversight committee, and the Norman Citizens Advisory Board has been giving them suggestions on policies. He also said many people don’t realize his department has an Open Data Portal where Norman residents can look up complaints and information on uses of force.
According to the release, Foster will present the findings of the policy review at a July study session, and more information will be available when the agenda is complete.
