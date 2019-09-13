You are the owner of this article.
Mayor Breea Clark attends Democratic presidential debate, invites more candidates to Norman

  • Updated
Clark Booker (copy)

Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Norman Mayor Breea Clark pose with Sooners football jerseys at the Campus Corner Community Block Party Aug. 29. Clark attended the Democratic debate Thursday in Houston and invited more candidates to visit Norman.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Norman Mayor Breea Clark tweeted from the Democratic presidential debate Thursday in Houston to invite more candidates to visit the city this election cycle.

Clark tweeted pictures of herself at the debate with candidates Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

 

“Mayor is a nonpartisan position, but I’m not doing this from a partisan perspective,” Clark said. “I believe Norman residents, as well as OU students, benefit from having the opportunity to engage in a national election at this level. I want these candidates to know that they’re welcome here, we want them here and we want to hear what they have to say.”

Clark said candidate visits to Norman may help college students in particular to get engaged in the political process.

“(Having these figures in Norman) show that presidential candidates are listening not only to Oklahoma, but they’re listening to college students," Clark said. "I believe that young people are more inclined and encouraged to get out and vote if they feel they are being listened to.”

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, both presidential candidates, visited Norman in August.

Taz Al-Michael, president of the College Democrats of Oklahoma, told The Daily in August that O’Rourke and Booker were the first of many Democratic candidates interested in visiting Oklahoma.

