Mayor Breea Clark attends Democratic presidential debate, invites more candidates to Norman

Norman Mayor Breea Clark tweeted from the Democratic presidential debate Thursday in Houston to invite more candidates to visit the city this election cycle.
Clark tweeted pictures of herself at the debate with candidates Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.
Recruiting more visitors to Norman. 👀 #Election2020 #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/C0hskrkft7— Mayor Breea Clark (@clarkfornorman) September 12, 2019
All presidential candidates are welcome in Norman, because they need to meet the passionate citizens that live in our city. Tonight I personally invited @AndrewYang, fellow mayor @PeteForAmerica, and Norman's own @ewarren. Norman residents are ready to engage! #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/xamgx0KlLH— Mayor Breea Clark (@clarkfornorman) September 13, 2019
“Mayor is a nonpartisan position, but I’m not doing this from a partisan perspective,” Clark said. “I believe Norman residents, as well as OU students, benefit from having the opportunity to engage in a national election at this level. I want these candidates to know that they’re welcome here, we want them here and we want to hear what they have to say.”
Clark said candidate visits to Norman may help college students in particular to get engaged in the political process.
“(Having these figures in Norman) show that presidential candidates are listening not only to Oklahoma, but they’re listening to college students," Clark said. "I believe that young people are more inclined and encouraged to get out and vote if they feel they are being listened to.”
Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, both presidential candidates, visited Norman in August.
Taz Al-Michael, president of the College Democrats of Oklahoma, told The Daily in August that O’Rourke and Booker were the first of many Democratic candidates interested in visiting Oklahoma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.