Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter to give keynote speech at OU Health Sciences Center's MLK celebration

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, will speak at the OU Health Sciences Center’s 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Jan. 29.
The event, sponsored by the African American Student Association, will be held in the Nicholson Conference Center at OU Medicine and doors will open at 11:30 a.m., according to a press release.
Tanya Mustin, Health Sciences Center coordinator for multicultural student services and adviser for the AASA, stated in an email that the MLK Celebration Choir — which consists of students, staff, faculty and community members — will begin the presentation. King is set to speak at noon.
Parking is available for the event in the Stonewall Parking Garage, across the street from Nicholson Conference Center, according to the release.
For those on other campuses, the speech will be simulcast with viewing available in Beaird Lounge on the Norman campus and at the OU-Tulsa Campus Learning Center Room 231.
Mustin said the event has become a tradition for the Health Sciences Center.
“The OUHSC Martin Luther King Jr. Program has become a premier campus-wide event hosted by our African American Student Association,” Mustin wrote in the email. “The event is dedicated to celebrating the life, legacy and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. within our campus community.”
Andrea Latson-Chambers, president of the AASA and a class of 2021 College of Pharmacy student, said in the release that the event provides opportunities for unity and discussion.
“I love that this event gives the opportunity for the campus and the community to come together to discuss what that would mean for us in today’s society,” Latson-Chambers said in the release. “This year we are pleased to have Dr. Bernice King come to celebrate not only her father but also the pursuit of equality and justice for all.”
Robert Salinas, assistant dean for diversity in the OU College of Medicine, said King’s work can have special meaning for students at the Health Sciences Center.
“For those of us in medical education, his message continues to resonate and the work remains,” Salinas said in the release. “Major healthcare disparities continue and urgently need to be addressed if we are to really make a difference in the lives of others.”
King is the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, and serves as the chief executive officer of The King Center. The center, located in Atlanta, “educates visitors about the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and his commitment to nonviolent principles in seeking equality for African Americans, the economically disadvantaged and all victims of injustice,” according to the release.
Latson-Chambers stated in the email that the event can impact the OU community powerfully.
“We continue to see the impact this event makes yearly with conversations on campus and in the surrounding community,” Latson-Chambers stated in the email. “Being able to celebrate Dr. King and hear from his daughter is (something) we are excited for members of our community in OKC to experience but our partners in Tulsa and Norman as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.