You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Majority of campus buildings have been disinfected, rest will be done by weekend, university announces

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus COVID-19 (copy) (copy)
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

In an email to OU employees, Vice President for University Operations Eric Conrad announced Thursday afternoon that the majority of campus buildings have been disinfected in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus at OU. 

The email, which comes after OU announced all classes would be moving online for the rest of the spring semester, provides an update on OU's campus sanitation efforts. Conrad said in the email that all spaces on campus will be completely sanitized by Sunday, March 22. 

"Whether employees are returning to work on campus, or only to gather those resources needed to teach or work from home, we want to reassure you that multiple steps have been taken to safeguard your well-being," Conrad said. 

Conrad said in the email that OU custodians and outside contractors conducted the sanitation efforts and that the process included a technique called electrostatic atomization that is used to "thoroughly treat large areas and surfaces with disinfectants made to eliminate COVID-19."

Additionally, facilities management has installed more hand sanitizer dispensers near the entryways of campus buildings. 

Conrad also encouraged employee supervisors to implement telecommuting efforts through the rest of the spring semester when possible. 

"Keeping our campus safe and healthy as possible is a community effort," Conrad said. "The most important precaution all of us can take is being mindful of our personal health by following social distancing guidelines and practicing good hygiene, such as washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching our faces, and other prescribed methods of responsible behavior."

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments