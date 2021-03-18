'Looking at activism holistically': OU Black Emergency Response Team to host presentation on Black activism

The OU Black Emergency Response Team will host a presentation on the history of Black activism at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Walker Storm Shelter.
According to the event flier, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.
Chloe Tinzie, BERT Community Projects co-chair, said the presentation will cover facts and the historical backgrounds of notable Black figures and their activism from the U.S. slavery era to modern times.
“We wanted to do this event because a lot of times when we're thinking about Black activism, we only think about Malcolm X, Martin Luther King or Rosa Parks and we don't really know a lot of other figures that were significant in getting certain types of activism across,” Tinzie said. “The event (details) different types of activism that are not as traditional (and gives) ideas about how we, in modern-day society, can look at these past figures (to be) activists in our society.”
Tinzie and her co-chair, Lilly Amechi, will highlight modern activism, including “fighting” for the LGBTQ+ population within the Black community, and the work of Black female representatives during the event. Lastly, they will talk about the future of Black activism, considering the impact of modern events like the Black Lives Matter movement.
“(The event) gives insight on how many struggles, topics and concepts (the Black community) has and how long we've been fighting against them. Just looking at past activists can inspire us to develop new ways (to) develop legislation,” Tinzie said. “The OU community can definitely benefit from (the event) and see how coming together as one and looking at activism holistically can help us as a whole community, not just within the Black community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.