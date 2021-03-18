You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

'Looking at activism holistically': OU Black Emergency Response Team to host presentation on Black activism

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
History of Black Activism

An event flier for BERT's History of Black Activism event at 7:30 p.m. March 18. 

 Photo provided

The OU Black Emergency Response Team will host a presentation on the history of Black activism at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Walker Storm Shelter.

According to the event flier, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. 

Chloe Tinzie, BERT Community Projects co-chair, said the presentation will cover facts and the historical backgrounds of notable Black figures and their activism from the U.S. slavery era to modern times.

“We wanted to do this event because a lot of times when we're thinking about Black activism, we only think about Malcolm X, Martin Luther King or Rosa Parks and we don't really know a lot of other figures that were significant in getting certain types of activism across,” Tinzie said. “The event (details) different types of activism that are not as traditional (and gives) ideas about how we, in modern-day society, can look at these past figures (to be) activists in our society.”

Tinzie and her co-chair, Lilly Amechi, will highlight modern activism, including “fighting” for the LGBTQ+ population within the Black community, and the work of Black female representatives during the event. Lastly, they will talk about the future of Black activism, considering the impact of modern events like the Black Lives Matter movement.  

“(The event) gives insight on how many struggles, topics and concepts (the Black community) has and how long we've been fighting against them. Just looking at past activists can inspire us to develop new ways (to) develop legislation,” Tinzie said. “The OU community can definitely benefit from (the event) and see how coming together as one and looking at activism holistically can help us as a whole community, not just within the Black community.”

Tags

Marien López-Medina is an international student and United World Colleges alumna from Nicaragua. She is majoring in journalism with a minor in public and nonprofit administration and works as a news reporter for The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments