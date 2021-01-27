'Local businesses are hurting': Norman City Council approves additional CARES Act allocations for business grants

The Norman City Council approved an appropriation of $1.91 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds, using the city’s remaining CARES Act funds to allocate $10,000 micro-grants to 291 businesses in a Tuesday meeting.
Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle said the council appropriated $10,000 in grants to 100 businesses before the meeting. Pyle asked councilmembers for an additional $30,000 to cover three remaining businesses.
“The way it shook out, there were initially 103 applications that achieved a score of 73 or more, out of 100,” Pyle said in an email. “Based on the total dollar amount available, staff will notify the corresponding number of additional applicants of their funding.”
Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman proposed an amendment to Pyle’s request for $30,000, instead asking for an allocation of $1.91 million to 191 additional businesses — including the three businesses from Pyle’s amendment — scoring 55 or greater because he said “our local businesses are hurting," and "time is of the essence.”
The City of Norman received 628 applicants, which Pyle said Sara Kaplan, the City of Norman’s retail marketing coordinator, and Stacey Parker, the executive assistant to the City Manager, assembled in the order they were received. Fourteen percent were from the accommodation and food service industry, 14 percent from health care and social assistance, 11.8 percent from retail trade, 11.6 percent from professional scientific and technical services and 11.5 percent from arts, entertainment and recreation.
Applicant businesses were separated from their owner’s names and addresses, allowing city staff to score applications in a blind environment.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark said the council recognizes the need, and she anticipated the council would further address those needs in the Tuesday meeting. She said councilmembers held regular conversations surrounding small business relief, but a high volume of applications has slowed down the approval process.
Ward 3 Councilmember Alison Petrone said she was initially concerned about saying yes to this amendment after the council was sued by Norman’s Fraternal Order of the Police for an alleged violation of the Open Meetings Act.
The lawsuit followed a vote to reduce the police department's proposed budget increase of $865,000 and reallocate funds in a June 16 council meeting. Carter County Associate District Judge Thomas K. Baldwin found the language of the public notice was “deceptively worded.” The case is currently in the appeal process.
“I’m very supportive of this, but I want to make sure in your legal opinion that I am OK to vote to support this,” Petrone said.
Walker said the council could amend the CARES Act ordinance as there is a 30-day automatic stay — which prohibits the continuation of a lawsuit — any time a municipality is ruled against. The order of the district court is not enforceable at this time because the city appealed the case within the 30-day stay.
“We believe we will be successful in the appeal,” Walker said. “We’ve been talking to multiple partners across the state from various sides of the issue that all agree with our interpretation. We feel confident enough that we have not changed the way we’re doing business and the way we’ve done business for many years.”
Pyle said the council will begin sending out letters of verification to small businesses affected by this added grant money. He said applicants who did not score high enough will receive notice, and the city will keep their information on file pending information on further aid from President Joseph Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion emergency relief plan.
The council also approved a $737,568 Community Development Block Grant awarded through CARES Act funding. It directed $400,318 toward a rent and utility assistance program, $230,250 toward two full-time street outreach positions, $27,000 toward the lease for a warming shelter and $80,000 toward administration and encampment clean up.
The hired street outreach case manager and housing navigator will receive employment for two years, City of Norman grant manager Lisa Krieg said. She said the city will continue to evaluate the need for these positions.
“I do like the idea that it’s just a temporary position,” Ward 4 Councilmember Lee Hall said. “We may or may not be able to fill those positions after two years, but I think that’s a real positive as we’re moving forward to get more information.”
Craig said the city was awarded $535,688 in May and is expected to spend 80 percent of the grant in three years.
The council also approved a special April 6 election for a $27 million Street Maintenance Bond Program — which will continue to be funded by a flat property tax rate of $5.75 from residents with homes that are about $100,000 in market value.
Shawn O’Leary, the City of Norman's director of public works, said the program would continue to repair, improve and rehabilitate existing roads, streets and intersections. About $20 million would go toward rehabilitation and maintenance, $4 million toward roadway reconstruction and $2 million toward preventative maintenance.
“I think our citizens like this program — they keep voting for it each time,” O’Leary said. “I think that means that we're delivering on what we promised, and they like what they're seeing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.