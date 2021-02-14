LIVE UPDATES: Power outages, maintenance updates for OU campus

Update: 10:17 p.m.
The water outage at Traditions East buildings B, C, D and E will continue throughout the night, according to an email from Assistant Director of Residence Life Brian Rock.
As crews continue maintenance to repair damage from the "historic winter storm event," Rock wrote the clubhouse will remain open for residents to use the restroom. Temporary reassignment to "alternative living spaces" is also available for Traditions East residents.
To secure alternate spaces, residents should call the Traditions East clubhouse at (405) 325-4040 by 11 p.m., Rock wrote in the email.
Update: 6:06 p.m.
According to an email from Adisha Waghmarae, Traditions Square West community coordinator, the pipe burst in Traditions East building B has led to a hot water outage in buildings B, C, D and E.
"We apologize for the inconvenience, our facilities teams are working quickly to restore the water," Waghmarae wrote. "Please bare with us and thank (you) for your patience and understanding."
Update: 5:20 p.m.
According to an OU Daily reporter, normal operations have resumed in Couch Restaurants, with employees returning to kitchens and students required to swipe their cards.
Update: 5:03 p.m.
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith wrote in an email to The Daily heat has been restored to "all residential housing."
"As crews continue working to address a number of issues related to the winter storm, brief intermittent power outages are expected," Keith wrote.
Update: 4:56 p.m.
An anonymous Couch Restaurants supervisor told a Daily reporter the restaurant is allowing students to enter without swiping their cards and take what food is remaining after earlier power outages disrupted the kitchens' normal operation.
"I knocked (on the doors) and then the employee came outside and said I could come in and grab what was left," finance freshman Alex Jones told a Daily reporter.
Jones said the kitchen employees were idle at the time, as they "didn't really have a job to do."
Update: 4:45 p.m.
Wilson said power was restored to Traditions East. Beck and Geitzenauer said power was also restored to Couch Tower.
Original post: 4:30 p.m.
OU facilities maintenance employees are working to restore heat and power to OU residence halls as winter weather — which placed every Oklahoma county under a state of emergency — impacts Norman.
At 3:30 p.m., OU Housing and Residence Life tweeted that university employees were able to restore power to “all residential housing” after a power outage which had lasted since at least 1:23 p.m., according to one OU student’s tweet.
In the Twitter thread, OU Housing and Residence Life wrote OU buildings were averaging “approximately 70 degrees” around 3:30 p.m., and were estimated to lose no more than one to two degrees per hour. In the tweet, the timeline to full restoration of heat was estimated to be “within a few hours.”
Music education freshman Landon Geitzenauer, a resident of Couch Tower’s sixth floor, told The Daily the thermostat in his room was reading roughly 58 degrees around 4:45 p.m.
Biology freshman Emily Beck, a resident of Couch’s ninth floor, said her thermostat registered around 66 degrees at the same time.
Although power had previously been restored, Geitzenauer and Beck said it was lost again in Couch Tower at 4:30 p.m.
Traditions West lost power again around 4:30 p.m., anthropology senior Aly Cherry said.
In Traditions East, geographic information science senior Madison Wilson said power and WiFi was out from 1:12 to 2:40 p.m and was lost again around 4:30 p.m.. Wilson said water to Traditions East building B was disconnected after a pipe burst, which was confirmed by an email sent to residents by Adisha Waghmarae, community coordinator for Traditions West.
“We were told by someone from maintenance about 10 minutes ago that we needed to run our water until the water stops running so that they can empty some tanks,” Wilson said.
Alexia Aston contributed to this report
