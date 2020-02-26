LIVE UPDATES: OU Black Emergency Response Team holds sit-in at Evans Hall, calls for Kyle Harper's resignation among other demands

This is a developing situation. This post will be updated as more information and details become available.
3:00 p.m.
BERT leader Jamelia Reed has asked demonstrators to start moving to the second floor as the sit-in continues to grow in numbers.
2:15 p.m.
The sit-in in Evans Hall is ongoing. For more information about OU sit-ins and an ongoing 10-day sit-in at Syracuse University, read here.
1:29 p.m.
BERT released a statement on Twitter describing grievances against Provost Kyle Harper.
12:15 p.m.
BERT member Destinee Dickson exited a conference room, telling attendees to get more people at the sit-in and that the sit-in would not end anytime soon.
11:54 a.m.
Dean of Students David Surratt and Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite left the conference room after meeting with BERT members for about 40 minutes.
11:15 a.m.
Members of BERT are currently meeting with Dean of Students David Surratt and Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite.
10:50 a.m.
An email from OU's Marketing and Communications team said Harroz was out of state today but Harper will be returning this afternoon.
"Interim President Harroz is currently out-of-state and is working remotely as he travels back to Oklahoma," the email said. "Provost Harper had scheduled meetings with students this morning, is attending services today, and will be on campus this afternoon."
10:10 a.m
When asked by The Daily about the protest, OU Police Department Major Bruce Chan said it's not OUPD's decision to decide how long a protest will be allowed to continue and that the question should be posed to OU's Marketing and Communications team. Clarification: This section was updated to reflect the fact that a member of OU's Marketing and Communications team is in the office, despite a comment from an employee that said otherwise.
9:40 a.m.
OU told Emma Keith of the Norman Transcript that OU's administration is now comparing BERT's demands with the university's current "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" plan.
9:05 a.m.
The Daily has learned that Provost Kyle Harper — who the protesters have called on to resign — is not in his office today. Interim OU President Joseph Harroz will not be in his office today.
8:15 a.m.
OU's Black Emergency Response Team is currently protesting with a sit-in hunger strike in OU's administrative building Evans Hall, demanding the resignation of OU Provost Kyle Harper among other things.
The gathering was organized late last night in response to two recent incidents in which professors used a racial slur in class within the last two weeks.
The protesting students have demanded Kyle Harper resign from his position as OU's provost, the creation of a multicultural center on campus and a semester-long class to replace OU's current diversity training. BERT has also demanded mandatory diversity and equity training for faculty members.
The gathering comes after OU history professor Kathleen Brosnan used the slur “repeatedly” in her class while reading a historical document, according to a statement from interim OU President Joseph Harroz. Another OU professor, Gaylord Family Endowed Chair Peter Gade, used the slur in a comparison to the phrase "OK, boomer" on Feb. 11.
Harper said in a statement yesterday that he would work to make students feel comfortable on campus while also respecting the "fundamental boundaries of the First Amendment."
