LIVE UPDATES: OU Black Emergency Response Team ends sit-in at Evans Hall after administration agrees to new demands

This is a developing situation. This post will be updated as more information and details become available. Follow along with @arriifife on Twitter for live updates from this event.
Day 3: Friday, Feb. 28
4:48 p.m.
People are now cleaning up Evans Hall after the conclusion of the sit-in.
Tweeting rn cause @jordanrmillerr is in an interview with David Surratt: protesters are currently cleaning up Evans Hall and taking out all the supplies that have been brought. It’s a group effort here: folks who were sitting in are now cleaning up.— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 28, 2020
4:34 p.m.
Minutes ago, BERT leadership announced the sit-in and hunger strike have ended. According to the BERT statement, the administration committed to the creation of a student advisory council for the provost's office and the regularization of a 360 review process for senior leadership beginning with Senior Vice President and Provost Kyle Harper.
Other demands the administration previously committed to meet included establishing a feasibility for a multicultural center, equity training for faculty and a course on diversity. According to the statement, demands met will be included in the university's strategic framework that will be presented to the OU Board of Regents in March.
BERT tweeted its full statement.
We have made changes of a lifetime. We thank everyone for their support. pic.twitter.com/m0bxLrz7lD— BERT (@BERT_OU) February 28, 2020
4:10 p.m.
The OU National Black Alumni Society sent a statement in support of BERT's sit-in to The Daily:
In 2015 the members of the University of Oklahoma National Black Alumni Society stood in solidarity with the Black Student Association (BSA) and UNHEARD. In 2020 we stand in solidarity with the BSA and students of the Black Emergency Response Team (BERT). The Black Emergency Response Team students are standing on the shoulders of Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher, Sylvia A. Lewis, Melvin B. Tolson Jr. and George Henderson, former legends from our community who organized for civil rights, social equality and systemic change at OU.
We will continue to work with the OU administration on the issues that consistently affect our black community; students and faculty/staff on campus. If the focus is on diversity & inclusion, actions speak louder than words! The time is now to make a difference!
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” ― Martin Luther King, Jr.
Respectfully,
Sonia Aikins
OU National Black Alumni Society President
3:47 p.m.
According to a statement from an OU spokesperson, interim OU President Joseph Harroz is working from the Health Sciences Center today on the campus' strategic plan, but is in communication with the Norman campus executive team. The administration informed BERT leadership yesterday that he would be there, according to the statement.
Provost Kyle Harper is working from the Norman campus today, according to the statement.
Per a statement from an OU spokesperson, interim President Harroz told student leaders he is working on the HSC campus today on their strat. plan, but would be in regular communication with the Norman exec team. Harper is working on the Norman campus today.— jordan miller (@jordanrmillerr) February 28, 2020
1:55 p.m.
The Undergraduate Student Congress released a statement from its chair Emma DeAngeli in support of the Black Emergency Response Team's sit-in and condemning the use of the N-word in any context. The statement reads as follows:
After several racist incidents this past month, we as the Undergraduate Student Congress support the members of Black Emergency Response Team in their passion and dedication for alleviating the inequity seen, felt, and heard on campus. BERT and many other students are fighting to secure a more inclusive, compassionate community.
We recognize the pain the word spoken incurs, and we condemn its usage in any context. We share BERT's need for change, considering this and other forms of racism have persisted in our community for entirely too long. We commend them for their commitment to justice and equality.
Sincerely,
Emma DeAngeli
Chair of Undergraduate Student Congress
1:39 p.m.
BERT members left the president's office.
BERT members leaving presidents office now.— ari??? ari!!! (@arriifife) February 28, 2020
1:03 p.m.
The latest headcount of people at the sit-in is about 50 people.
latest headcount: about 50 people— ari??? ari!!! (@arriifife) February 28, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Members of BERT have just entered the president's office.
BERT members just walked into the president’s office.— ari??? ari!!! (@arriifife) February 28, 2020
11:23 a.m.
A university statement is likely to come between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., said OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith, and BERT may release its new demands around that time as well. Administrators have been meeting this morning to discuss next steps, Keith said.
just spoke to director of media relations Kesha Keith and she said there will prob be a university statement between noon and 2 p.m. she said BERT’s new set of demands will prob be released around that time as well.— ari??? ari!!! (@arriifife) February 28, 2020
she said university administrators have been in meetings this morning about next steps.— ari??? ari!!! (@arriifife) February 28, 2020
10:30 a.m.
The attendance is still around 30-40 people.
attendance still about 30-40 people. this is what one of the hallways on the first floor looks like right now pic.twitter.com/uPiiZABwZQ— ari??? ari!!! (@arriifife) February 28, 2020
9:05 a.m.
David Surratt and Belinda Higgs Hyppolite have returned to Evans Hall on the third day of the protest.
Dr. David Surratt just entered the building.— ari??? ari!!! (@arriifife) February 28, 2020
8:37 a.m.
Around 30 people are present in Evans Hall at this time.
there are probably about 30 people in the building right now, spread out over all levels.— ari??? ari!!! (@arriifife) February 28, 2020
8:08 a.m.
The Evans Hall sit-in continues. Sometime during the night, the sidewalk on both the North and South Ovals was chalked with hashtags in support of the sit-in, including #BlackStudentsMatter, #HarperHasToGo, and #TheHateYouHire.
hey y’all, I’m starting off today here in Evans Hall for day 3 of the sit-in ! follow along here for live updates !— ari??? ari!!! (@arriifife) February 28, 2020
on the way up here, noticed several hashtags in support of the sit-in all along the South and North Ovals. pic.twitter.com/hKilgQqlcD— ari??? ari!!! (@arriifife) February 28, 2020
Day 2: Thursday, Feb. 27
7:27 p.m.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz left Evans Hall shortly before 7:30 p.m.
Interim President Harroz has exited Evans Hall.— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 28, 2020
7:20 p.m.
Jamelia Reed and SGA President Justin Norris have entered into a meeting with Harroz.
7:00 p.m.
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said Goddard Health Center employees came to Evans Hall earlier Thursday to provide counseling services or other health services for willing students at the sit-in.
University spokesperson mentioned that Goddard Health Center employees came into Evans earlier today to provide counseling services/general health checks for willing students who are at the sit-in.— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 28, 2020
6:51 p.m.
Approximately 90 to 100 students remain in the building after announcements from the university administration and BERT, and are beginning to settle in for the night.
While some students have left Evans Hall, still seem to be a good amount here — 90-100 spread out across all floors I would guess— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 28, 2020
Many of the students have begun to settle down and get to sleep.— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 28, 2020
6:46 p.m.
Shortly after the university stated it would not acquiesce to BERT's demand for Provost Kyle Harper's resignation, BERT said it will create six new demands that will ensure a system of checks and balances between the offices of the president and provost.
Statement from BERT officer Destinee Dickson — a statement is coming on the demands which the university has met. Dickson said that while they have not secured the resignation of Kyle Harper, 6 more unspecified demands have been made. pic.twitter.com/1FLyCnUCEq— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 28, 2020
Dickson added that the sit-in and hunger strike would continue until these new six demands were met and signed by university administration.— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 28, 2020
Dickson said that while the resignation has not been secured, their demands would “maintain a system of checks and balances” between the provost and president’s offices, and that their previous demands and the six new ones will achieve “systemic change” at OU.— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 28, 2020
6:34 p.m.
The university released a statement from interim OU President Joseph Harroz in which he said he would not agree to BERT's demand for Provost Kyle Harper's resignation. The statement reads as follows:
In a university setting, and especially at OU, input is not just welcome and appreciated, it is necessary. But decisions are not made in a vacuum and they are not made in response to ultimatums. Recommendations received are considered carefully, and if in line with the strategic direction of the university, are brought by the president to the Board of Regents for review and approval. I have done this and will continue to.
I cannot engage the demand for the immediate resignation of the Provost. I listened to BERT’s concerns and will always listen to concerns from our students. However, I told them I will not meet this demand. My reasons are based on principle, fairness, and precedent. As a matter of practice, we do not discuss personnel evaluations of employees in this public manner. We can never allow our desire for expediency to deter us from being fair in our evaluations.
I am confident in Provost Harper’s abilities and willingness to work constructively to advance the university. What many do not know is that nearly a year ago, Provost Harper requested to return to the faculty. Even as provost, he is a distinguished scholar and teacher. I personally asked him to continue to serve through an important period of transition and to help us complete and launch the strategic plan. He put his personal pursuits on hold to serve his alma mater. There is no doubt that he loves our university and serves it tirelessly.
OU is a special place we all care deeply about. It’s at the university that we learn and grow, both individually and as a society. I look forward to working with our entire university community to make OU a place of true belonging.
Sincerely,
Joseph Harroz, Jr.
Interim President
6:33 p.m.
BERT leadership and interim OU President Joseph Harroz left the same room after meeting for about an hour.
Harroz and BERT leadership are exiting the president’s office.— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 28, 2020
Interim President Harroz returned to his office, BERT leaders are headed to the conference room together.— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 28, 2020
6:27 p.m.
Former Oklahoma Senator Anastasia Pittman is at the sit-in.
Anastasia Pittman, former Oklahoma state senator, is present at the sit-in currently.— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 28, 2020
5:40 p.m.
OU BERT leaders exited the conference room and entered into the president's office.
Several members of BERT leadership exited the conference room and headed into the president’s office.— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 27, 2020
5:35 p.m.
Members of the OU International Advisory Committee released a statement announcing their support and solidarity for OU BSA and OU BERT's efforts.
IAC Official Statement on Evans Hall. We stand in solidarity with @BERT_OU and @OUBSA1967#TheHateYouHire pic.twitter.com/2UuAWBAvyW— International Advisory Committee (@ou_iac) February 27, 2020
5:05 p.m.
Shortly before 5 p.m., Evans Hall employees began locking the president's wing of Evans Hall.
Some students are on the move from the president’s office, looks like they’re locking up that section of the building.— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 27, 2020
Updated headcount from other reporters: about 130 people in all — basement, first through third floors.— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 27, 2020
SGA President Justin Norris is present, alongside VP Dalton Gau.— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 27, 2020
4:15 p.m.
BERT member Destinee Dickson said that the policy will be the same on the Evans Hall doors as they were last night, that anyone in the building at 5 p.m. will be allowed to stay and leave at will, but no new people will be allowed to enter.
just talked with director of media relations Kesha Keith and she said administrators are working on a document about steps moving forward from discussion with BERT. she said she hopes to release the statement in the next few hours.— ari??? ari!!! (@arriifife) February 27, 2020
2:58 p.m.
Administrators are communicating with BERT and creating a statement regarding the "next steps" in the discussion. Keith said the statement would come within a couple hours.
just talked with director of media relations Kesha Keith and she said administrators are working on a document about steps moving forward from discussion with BERT. she said she hopes to release the statement in the next few hours.— ari??? ari!!! (@arriifife) February 27, 2020
2:08 p.m.
Members of the OU Faculty Senate released a statement at 1:24 p.m. recommending methods for faculty members to support students "in disrupting and dismantling systemic racism across the university."
1:54 p.m.
BERT Co-director Jamelia Reed said the organization met with Provost Kyle Harper and the organization's demands have still not been met. Reed said the hunger strike and sit-in will continue.
BERT co-director Jamelia Reed said the organization met with Provost Kyle Harper and their demands still haven’t been met. She said the sit-in will continue and ends by saying “the balls’s in the university’s court. It’s been in it the whole time.”— ari??? ari!!! (@arriifife) February 27, 2020
1:15 p.m.
Earlier this morning, the Big XII Council on Black Student Government tweeted a letter in response to the sit-in, which read that the organization is “standing in complete solidarity with” the students currently participating.
12:56 p.m.
Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite and Vice President for Student Affairs David Surratt have returned to Evans Hall and entered the president's office, about 48 minutes after it was confirmed BERT leaders were meeting with Provost Kyle Harper. OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said Higgs Hyppolite and Surratt would be involved in that meeting.
12:14 p.m.
BERT leadership is now meeting with Provost Kyle Harper at an undisclosed location, OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said.
Harper is meeting with BERT at an undisclosed location right now, according to OU Spokesperson Kesha Keith. Surratt and Higgs Hyppolite are supposed to be there as well, but it’s not confirmed if they are there.— Bailey Lewis (@BaileyLewis75) February 27, 2020
11:20 a.m.
Dean of Students David Surratt has arrived in Evans Hall during the second day of the sit-in.
OU Dean of Students David Surratt just came into Evans Hall. It is unclear where in the building he went.— Bailey Lewis (@BaileyLewis75) February 27, 2020
10:48 a.m.
OU Black Emergency Response Team co-director Jamelia Reed said the protest would continue until all demands are met, after an OU spokesperson passed out a statement of initiatives that would be included in the university's strategic plan to be presented to the Board of Regents. She also said BERT's six executive leaders are those on the hunger strike.
.@BERT_OU released a statement in response to OU saying the ball is in their court: pic.twitter.com/zxUb5nDgPy— Will Conover (@WillCoPro) February 27, 2020
10:45 a.m.
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith distributed a statement to media at Evans Hall, explaining that some of the initiatives asked for in BERT's demands are already included in the strategic plan to be presented to the Board of Regents March 10-11 — such as mandatory equity training for faculty and staff, an equity and inclusion course for students, and expanded mental health resources.
Kesha Keith just handed this around to the press. The items on this list represent what the administration discussed with BERT last night and what the administration says they can do. pic.twitter.com/uAHCf6fXfb— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 27, 2020
8:55 a.m.
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said BERT leadership will soon be allowed to meet again with administrators, including Kyle Harper. That meeting may occur around 11 or 11:30 a.m.
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said OU admin. gave BERT a list of responses they could make to BERT’s demands, and “the ball is in (BERT’s) court.” A meeting with administration and Harper is scheduled for today, potentially around 11 or 11:30 a.m., Keith said.— Scott Kirker (@scott_kirker) February 27, 2020
8:42 a.m.
Interim OU President Harroz arrived to his office in Evans Hall.
Harroz just arrived and walked into his office. He told a member of the media he was headed to a meeting but would likely be around for questions afterward. pic.twitter.com/UHZX6ISWyD— Scott Kirker (@scott_kirker) February 27, 2020
7:45 a.m.
A banner hung on the Seed Sower statue calls for the resignation of Provost Kyle Harper — one of the demands of the OU Black Emergency Response Team's sit-in.
Day 1: Wednesday, Feb. 26
11:10 p.m.
BERT will not make a statement tonight, and the sit-in will continue.
I’m told by a BERT leader that there will be no statement tonight. It appears the protest will continue. The Daily’s coverage will continue at 8 am tomorrow, and I plan to stick around for a bit longer to write a story. Thanks for tuning in. https://t.co/Z3KiiGf0fh— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 27, 2020
Final count: I’d say it looks like 25-30 people will stay the night in Evans Hall— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 27, 2020
10:54 p.m.
Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite left Evans Hall.
10:49 p.m.
OU released a new statement as students continue to hold the sit-in at Evans Hall, nearly six hours after the building closed at 5 p.m.
Statement from OU: pic.twitter.com/jOIT8RTWiK— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 27, 2020
10:45 p.m.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz left Evans Hall. BERT leadership headed up to the second floor.
Joe Harroz has left the building. Unclear where that leaves us. BERT leadership just headed up the second floor— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 27, 2020
10:30 p.m.
Several BERT leaders just went in and sat in Harroz’s office. However, it is not clear if negotiations are back on.
9:37 p.m.
OU spokesperson Kesha Keith said the statement will come closer to 10 p.m. because “some movements are being made in regards to BERT” before the statement can be sent.
OU spokesperson Kesha Keith says the statement will come closer to 10 and that “some movements are being made in regards to BERT” before the statement can be sent— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 27, 2020
8:38 p.m.
Fuzzy’s was brought in for protesters and supplies keep being dropped off. There are roughly 30 to 40 demonstrators left in the building. Most protesters are in the Office of the Provost, and many are singing and laughing.
Fuzzy’s was brought in and supplies keep being dropped off. I estimate there’s roughly 30-40 demonstrators left in the building. There’s singing and laughing in the office of the provost, where most protesters are now.— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 27, 2020
7:34 p.m.
BERT leadership said not all demands have been met, and they plan to stay until the demands have been met. It is unclear at this time how late negotiations may continue.
They say not all demands have been met, and they plan to stay here until all demands are met. The people who are still downstairs clapped loudly for this. That’s all on the BERT statement.— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 27, 2020
Starting a new thread just because Twitter got the other one messed up. It was a short stamens from BERT, it didn’t make clear how many demands have been met. But one thing’s clear: this thing’s not over.— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 27, 2020
7:09 p.m.
BERT leadership left the meeting with administrators and entered another meeting to talk privately. They had met with interim OU President Joseph Harroz and other administrators for more than an hour.
The BERT leadership just walked out of the room and into another conference room without any university officials. If I were to speculate I’d say it looked like they wanted to discuss something alone— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 27, 2020
6:45 p.m.
OU spokesperson Kesha Keith clarified that unarmed OUPD officers will be at Evans Hall overnight for student safety. Approximately 65 protesters are still in the building.
A clarification: Kesha Keith said that unarmed OUPD officers will in fact be here overnight for student safety.— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 27, 2020
5:49 p.m.
A few protesters have left, but many are prepared to stay for a long time.
The crowd has thinned somewhat as there are less people on the second floor. But many folks I’ve talked to have said they’re planning to stick it out and stay as long as it takes.— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 26, 2020
5:36 p.m.
Interim OU President Joe Harroz, Dean David Surratt and Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite invited BERT leadership back into the president's office.
President Harroz, Dean David Surratt and Hyppolite just invited Bert leadership back into his office— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 26, 2020
5:29 p.m.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz arrived at Evans Hall after he was out of state this morning.
President Joe Harroz just entered the building and went back to his office. The area outside the president’s office had been closed off. Unclear how much negotiations will continue into the evening but I’m going to try and find out.— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 26, 2020
5:10 p.m.
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said in an email that Evans Hall closed at 5 p.m. as normal. Those who choose to stay can, but additional people will not be allowed to enter. Reentry will also not be allowed.
"Throughout the night, we will have security on site along with members of the Divisions of Student Affairs and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion," Keith said in the email.
Only university officials will be allowed in and out of the building after 5 p.m., Keith said in the email.
4:57 p.m.
BERT member Destinee Dickson said students will be allowed to remain in Evans Hall after 5 p.m., but if they leave they will not be able to return. Dickson also said police will not be in the building.
Destinee Dickson announced folks will be allowed to remain in the building after 5 o’ clock but if anyone leaves they will not be able to return.— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 26, 2020
4:52 p.m.
OU spokesperson Kesha Keith told The Daily an announcement would be made at 5 p.m.
OU spokesperson Kesha Keith just said there would be an announcement at 5 pm— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 26, 2020
4:30 p.m.
OU general counsel Anil Gollahalli told The Daily that he did not have comment and referred to an OU spokesperson.
I saw Anil Gollahalli, OU’s general counsel, and asked if he had any word about what kind of conversations were being had at the upper levels of the administration right now, he said he didn’t have comment and directed me to an OU spokesperson.— Nick Hazelrigg (@nickhazelrigg) February 26, 2020
3:43 p.m.
OU Unheard, an organization created in January 2015 to hold the administration accountable for making OU a more inclusive environment, tweeted the document of recommendation from the search committee that recommended Kyle Harper in 2015, which lists his strengths and weaknesses as a candidate.
How you oversee the entire academic body that includes Black people and you don’t have the cultural competence or just the knowledge of diversity and equity for the job. Where they do that at ? #HarperHasToGo pic.twitter.com/klMQurdsdi— Unheard (@OU_Unheard) February 26, 2020
3:00 p.m.
BERT leader Jamelia Reed has asked demonstrators to start moving to the second floor as the sit-in continues to grow.
Jamelia Reed just asked attendees to begin moving to the second floor as they enter to reduce fire hazards.This building is packed.— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 26, 2020
2:15 p.m.
The sit-in at Evans Hall is ongoing. For further information about OU sit-ins and an ongoing 10-day sit-in at Syracuse University, read more here.
1:29 p.m.
BERT released a statement on Twitter describing grievances against Provost Kyle Harper.
12:15 p.m.
BERT member Destinee Dickson exited a conference room, telling attendees to get more people at the sit-in and that the sit-in would not end anytime soon.
“If they’re not at work or they’re not in class, tell them to get here.”BERT member Destinee Dickson just exited the conference room, clearly unhappy with how things have proceeded so far.— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 26, 2020
11:54 a.m.
Dean of Students David Surratt and Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite left the conference room after meeting with BERT members for about 40 minutes.
Surratt and Higgs Hyppolite just exited the conference room after meeting with some of the BERT leaders. @Blake_Doug918 is now taking over coverage for The @OUDaily as I have to leave, but thanks for tuning in.— jordan miller (@jordanrmillerr) February 26, 2020
11:15 a.m.
Members of BERT are currently meeting with Dean of Students David Surratt and Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite.
10:50 a.m.
An email from OU's Marketing and Communications team said Harroz was out of state today, but Harper will be returning this afternoon.
"Interim President Harroz is currently out-of-state and is working remotely as he travels back to Oklahoma," the email said. "Provost Harper had scheduled meetings with students this morning, is attending services today, and will be on campus this afternoon."
10:10 a.m.
When asked by The Daily about the protest, OU Police Department Major Bruce Chan said it's not OUPD's decision to decide how long a protest will be allowed to continue and that the question should be posed to OU's Marketing and Communications team. Clarification: This section was updated to reflect the fact that a member of OU's Marketing and Communications team is in the office, despite a comment from an employee that said otherwise.
9:40 a.m.
OU told Emma Keith of the Norman Transcript that OU's administration is now comparing BERT's demands with the university's current "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" plan.
BERT members will be sitting in until the following demands are met according to this release: https://t.co/g6HNFuwv1s https://t.co/7UXOOmlu6S— jordan miller (@jordanrmillerr) February 26, 2020
9:05 a.m.
The Daily has learned that Provost Kyle Harper — whom the protesters have called on to resign — is not in his office today. Interim OU President Joseph Harroz will not be in his office today.
The provost is not in his office this morning.— jordan miller (@jordanrmillerr) February 26, 2020
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz will not be in his office today.— jordan miller (@jordanrmillerr) February 26, 2020
8:15 a.m.
OU's Black Emergency Response Team is currently protesting with a sit-in hunger strike in OU's administrative building Evans Hall, demanding the resignation of Provost Kyle Harper, among other things.
The gathering was organized late last night in response to two recent incidents in which professors used a racial slur in class within the last two weeks.
The protesting students have called for Harper's resignation from his position as OU's provost, the creation of a multicultural center on campus and a semester-long class to replace OU's current diversity training. BERT has also demanded mandatory diversity and equity training for faculty members.
BERT members will be sitting in until the following demands are met according to this release: https://t.co/g6HNFuwv1s https://t.co/7UXOOmlu6S— jordan miller (@jordanrmillerr) February 26, 2020
The gathering comes after OU history professor Kathleen Brosnan used a racial slur “repeatedly” in her class while reading a historical document, according to a statement from interim OU President Joseph Harroz. Another OU professor, Gaylord Family Endowed Chair Peter Gade, used the slur in a comparison to the phrase "OK, boomer" on Feb. 11.
Harper said in a statement yesterday that he would work to make students feel comfortable on campus while also respecting the "fundamental boundaries of the First Amendment."
Jordan Miller, Scott Kirker and Bailey Lewis contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Unbelievable. This institution is no longer about higher learning, the big questions, the HARD TRUTHS, or really constructive conversation. It's about power and the want to have power over everyone's thoughts and words. It's a power game, no one is truly traumatized by this. No longer does rational thought or understanding happen on the University of Oklahoma campus. The professor read a document to show how racist our country HAS BEEN and she's now on the firing line for something she's probably taught many times. We live in a time where a student organization has more power than the president of the university. The word hate has lost all meaning and I'm really disappointed in my school and the current administration for allowing this insanity to continue.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.