Lindsey Street to close at railroad crossing near campus next week for maintenance

BNSF Railway will close Lindsey Street at the railroad crossing for four days next week for maintenance.
The road shutdown will begin at 7 a.m. May 26 and end 5 p.m. May 29. According to a press release, BNSF Railway will be doing “panel replacement work.”
According to the release, traffic control will be provided around the area, but motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes and plan for extra travel time.
The railroad crossing on Lindsey Street is immediately east of campus and west of Classen Boulevard.
