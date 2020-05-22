alert

Lindsey Street to close at railroad crossing near campus next week for maintenance

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Train Tracks (copy)

A train crossing the train tracks at Lindsey Street Oct. 3, 2019.

 Alex Sigman/The Daily

BNSF Railway will close Lindsey Street at the railroad crossing for four days next week for maintenance.

The road shutdown will begin at 7 a.m. May 26 and end 5 p.m. May 29. According to a press release, BNSF Railway will be doing “panel replacement work.”

According to the release, traffic control will be provided around the area, but motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes and plan for extra travel time.

The railroad crossing on Lindsey Street is immediately east of campus and west of Classen Boulevard.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments