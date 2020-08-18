Lincoln Riley, Joseph Harroz stress importance of masks at freshman 'class kickoff' event

Eager new students gathered in a socially-distanced Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the “class of 2024 kickoff” event Tuesday evening, which lasted just over an hour and ended with an array of fireworks.
The event featured many speakers including dean of students David Surratt, football head coach Lincoln Riley and OU President Joseph Harroz, each of whom echoed a message of perseverance to welcome the students. The event also included a performance from the Pride of Oklahoma and a few spirit team led chants.
“No one has had a senior year like you all since the earlier 1900s,” Harroz said, referencing the Spanish Flu pandemic of the early 20th century. “Every one of you are nervous — or should be — but that’s natural. It’s exciting, but it’s nerve wracking.”
Harroz acknowledged the polarization of the society students are entering, adding that the country currently has a “deep divide” following a summer of heightened racial tensions.
“This summer there was a Black Lives Matter march on the North Oval, we all came together but there was emotion because we still had to have it,” Harroz said. “For this democracy to work, we must understand one another and have our differences bring us together.”
Harroz encouraged students to adhere to the university’s masking policy, as the university still aims to hold some in-person classes while welcoming over 4,000 students back to on-campus housing facilities.
“Our goal is to get through this together and masks are our ticket to do that,” Harroz said.
Lincoln Riley echoed a similar message on masks, telling students their impact on campus will be more meaningful knowing they helped people later on by wearing masks now. Riley’s remarks come shortly after nine players on the football team tested positive for COVID-19.
The Student Government Association president, Justin Norris, spoke on the need for students to be responsible.
“Educate yourself on how to be an ally,” Norris said. “Be responsible, wear a mask, follow the university guidelines on how to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Norris also acknowledged the exceptional circumstances that surround this year’s incoming freshman class.
“I have no idea how you are feeling right now,” Norris said. “Many people will never know what it’s like to start your OU story during this time … but this evening is a celebration because you are here.”
