Lightning strike causes Oklahoma Memorial Union air conditioning outage

A lightning strike caused an air conditioning outage in the Oklahoma Memorial Union on the first day of OU classes Monday.
Kesha Keith, OU director of media relations, said lightning from a storm Sunday night caused a power burst that put a few air conditioning units offline.
Keith said in an email that after receiving multiple work orders about heat within the union Monday morning, OU operations realized the issue and made the air conditioning calls the priority for the day.
Physical therapy sophomore Shawn Michaels was working at Crossroads while the air conditioning was out, and said he wasn’t sure at the time why things were heating up.
“I didn’t know if it was heat from the students or the building — it was really hot,” Michaels said.
The temperature once reached 104 degrees while he was working, Michaels said.
Social work junior Artavia Walker was also in the union while the air conditioning was out. Walker said the atmosphere felt crowded.
“It felt like I was at a football game in the heat,” Walker said.
Keith said in an email that no buildings were completely without air conditioning, only certain areas and that many of those areas were up and running in minutes. OU operations was able to make all units functional by the end of the day Monday.
