You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Library of Congress accepts OU task force petition to update subject heading to 'Tulsa Race Massacre'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tulsa Race Massacre

Black Wall Street in the Greenwood District of Tulsa burns during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

 Photo by Unknown/Wikimedia Commons

An OU task force has successfully petitioned the Library of Congress to change the subject heading of “Tulsa Race Riot” to “Tulsa Race Massacre,” according to an OU press release.

The Library of Congress Subject Headings Change Proposal Task Force, made up of library information professionals concerned with historically accurate research, made the petition in 2020, according to the release. The new official wording will change how the historical tragedy is phrased in library systems worldwide.

According to the release, words affect perceptions of historical events, and correct identification can bring accurate readings on history. To make the change, the task force had to provide evidence that “massacre” was “not only the historically accurate term, but also the predominant term currently in use.” Task force members used their own research, Google search analytics and Library of Congress research guides to show how the incorrect wording affected the information given with searching “riot” rather than “massacre,” per the press release.

The task force was aided by the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, the Greenwood Cultural Center and Karlos Hill, an associate professor and chair of the Clara Luper Department of African and African American Studies in the OU College of Arts and Sciences, according to the release.

“I’m proud of OU Libraries’ pivotal role in petitioning the Library of Congress to change their subject listing from ‘Tulsa Race Riot’ to ‘Tulsa Race Massacre,’” Hill said in the release. “In making this small but significant shift, the Library of Congress is helping to bring forward a more historically accurate perspective of what actually occurred.”

The release also provided a link to a University Libraries exhibition titled “From Tragedy to Triumph: Race Massacre Survivor Stories,” which tells the story of the Tulsa Race Massacre through photographs and eyewitness accounts from survivors. 

Tags

Caleb McCourry is an intern news reporter at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. Caleb has previously served as the sports desk's editor and assistant editor, covering football, basketball and volleyball. Caleb is a Norman native.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments