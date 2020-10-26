You are the owner of this article.
'LGBTQ+ in Business' group to hold first meeting, feature guest speakers

bizness

A graphic advertising the first meeting of the new campus organization "LGBTQ+ in Business."

 Graphic provided

A new student organization called “LGBTQ+ in Business” is holding their first Zoom interest meeting Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., according to the organization’s founder.

The meeting will feature Norman Mayor and Director of the JC Penney Leadership Program Breea Clark and Cordney McClain, director of diversity and inclusion at OU’s Price College of Business said Joy Nath, economics and linguistics sophomore and the organization’s founder. 

“I am hoping that I will be able to gauge interest in what kind of events people would like to see — we have a plan, but the organization is for the people,” Nath told The Daily in an interview. “We would like to see what people would like to have in the organization.”

Nath said the organization is meant to give LGBTQ+ students and allies resources to help prepare them for the challenges they may face working in business.

“It's an organization that I'm really passionate about,” Nath said. “I hope that it will help provide resources for college students. I hope that I can help college students be better at what they're doing.”

