Letter circulating campus criticizes OU administration for hosting Ann Coulter despite diversity, inclusion initiatives

A group of OU community members recently called out the administration for hypocrisy in its statements about diversity and inclusion, and the university responded.
The group’s statement reads, while the university professes its support for diversity and inclusion, its actions contradict this. The statement cited a recent campus event featuring Ann Coulter, who has been criticized for anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The statement also reads the university had the authority under existing OU policy to stop Coulter’s visit if they wished to.
“The Facilities Use Policy for Registered Student Organizations states the use of campus facilities must be ‘otherwise consistent with the educational mission of the university,’” the statement reads.
The statement’s authors wrote that according to OU’s mission statement, the administration is required to provide “the best possible educational experience for our students.” The university's Campus Climate page also reads, “When bias, hate or harmful speech occurs, it can inhibit a person’s ability to thrive on campus,” according to the statement.
The authors wrote that under the university’s terms for diversity and inclusion, the allowance of Coulter onto campus created an unfair and harmful environment for students, and the administration did not use the power it has to prevent this.
“The administration must transparently communicate, implement and enforce policy consistent with university values,” the authors said in the statement. They finish out the statement with a quote from OU President Joseph Harroz on the topic of inclusivity: “If we don’t get this right, nothing else matters.”
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith sent The Daily the following response to the statement:
“The Nov. 5 event featuring Ann Coulter was organized by an OU Registered Student Organization (RSO) named Turning Point USA. Like each of the 550+ RSOs at OU, Turning Point USA is a student organization that exercised their constitutional right in inviting and hosting a guest speaker of their choosing. As with all student groups, the university does not, and cannot, interfere with their constitutional right to invite speakers to campus. In all such instances, a student group’s sponsorship of an event featuring an outside speaker does not constitute a university endorsement of the speaker’s views or comments.
"The event was not the first of its kind on our campus, and it will not be the last. Universities are oftentimes a prime location where speakers and ideas considered controversial can be discussed and debated. While we work to protect the rights of those who wish to exercise their First Amendment rights, we will also continue advocating for those in our community most marginalized and hurt by protected forms of expression. Together, we can achieve a constructive, positive public discourse in a thoughtful, civil society.”
