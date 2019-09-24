'Let’s work on it together': Community discusses new inclusion efforts at 'We Are' town hall

About 200 people sat in Dale Hall late Tuesday night. But it wasn’t a class — and the conversation was not easy.
OU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted its first “We Are” town hall at 6 p.m., and it lasted until shortly before 8 p.m. Students, staff, faculty and other attendees had an opportunity to voice their views on the university’s diversity and inclusion efforts.
The event, which was planned in advance as part of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s “We Are” campaign, came after OU’s Black Emergency Response Team alerted the community to an incident in which an OU student posted a picture on his social media story in a charcoal face mask with the caption “another day, another case,” according to images tweeted by BERT.
Rodney Bates, director of graduate student and postdoc retention and support in the graduate college, said though it may have been tense at times, the discussion that took place was important.
“Discussions like these can be uncomfortable,” Bates said. “And rightfully so. We never really talk about these topics in this way. ... How can we have conversations about difficult topics with different people from different backgrounds?”
I'm here at Dale Hall covering the university's first "We Are" discussion for @OUDaily. The event is hosted by OU's Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and is part of a larger campaign the office launched in August. Follow along in this thread for coverage:— Scott Kirker (@scott_kirker) September 24, 2019
Attendees discussed the opportunities and support for students of marginalized communities, and ways that support can improve — as well as potential repercussions for racist speech.
Jane Irungu, interim vice president for diversity and inclusion, gave remarks before the discussion and helped field student questions, along with David Surratt, vice president for student affairs and dean of students, and Teara Lander, director of campus and community engagement for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Other faculty and staff members helped field questions and facilitate discussion as well.
“The idea (of the discussions) is to bring people together,” Irungu said. “The idea is to make sure we give them an opportunity to be heard. We may not have all the answers, but at least we can hear what the issues are, and also receive the comments and hear the pieces of advice. So I think it went really well.”
One student attendee said in the discussion that they felt like progress won’t be made by the time they graduate.
An audience member thanks Irungu, Surratt and Director of Student Life Quy Nguyen for their efforts, but says they're hearing the university isn't going to make progress before they graduate.— Scott Kirker (@scott_kirker) September 25, 2019
"What can we do today to make things better? ... I am tired," the student said.
“What we’re hearing,” Irungu said, “is that they want ... to feel like they belong in this institution, and they love this institution. So when something like what happened on Sunday happens, they feel like, ‘Oh my God, do we really have to go through this again?’”
Sunday’s blackface incident could have referenced a January blackface incident in which two OU students withdrew from the university for their involvement in a blackface video that used a racial slur. Three days later, an individual was seen wearing blackface on Campus Corner. Three other racist incidents occurred in the OU and Norman community during the spring semester.
“What we are telling them is that it may still happen, but, you know what, we are here,” Irungu said. “And we want you to feel like you belong. ... Let’s work on it together.”
Irungu said she was glad the event was planned before the incident was reported.
“Diversity and inclusion — I think folks are starting to realize that this is really part of higher learning. And we need to prioritize it,” Irungu said. “Not just when we just have incidences, but every day. It should be our everyday life. And that is why I'm happy that we had planned this way before there was an incident. Because for us, it needs to be everyday work.”
By approaching issues of diversity and inclusion on many fronts, Irungu said, OU will work to change its culture.
“We are going to have a conversation,” Irungu said. “We are going to have something in the classroom, the curriculum, an event — it is by a lot of things happening at the same time that we change our culture. We love our university, and we need to do our best.”
Bates, who is part of two committees within diversity and inclusion’s efforts, said the discussion gives him hope.
“We’re not always going to agree,” Bates said, “and we may have different approaches on how to dismantle something, how to attack something, how to change something. But what I do know is, it seems like people want change. ... And that gives me hope to continue on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.