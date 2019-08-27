Law enforcement emergency on Norman campus, OU Emergency Prep says

A law enforcement emergency was reported on OU's campus, OU Emergency Prep tweeted Tuesday.
OU-Norman Alert: 7:41pm Reported Law Enforcement emergency on Norman campus in area of Page Street & Trout Avenue. Avoid Area.— OU Emergency Prep (@OUemergencyprep) August 28, 2019
OUPD was alerted to a suspicious package in the area of Page Street and Trout Avenue around 7:40 p.m., university spokesperson Kesha Keith said. Upon calling the Norman Police Department to assist, NPD's Hazardous Devices Unit was brought in at 8:20 p.m, and after using a robot to examine the package, the situation was marked as all clear at 9:25 p.m.
The suspicious package was later determined to be a piece of construction equipment identified as a RTE 15.5 KV 150 AMP fuse, a university spokesperson said.
When the unit first sent in a robot to examine the package, a university spokesperson told The Daily that it was unable to determine whether or not the package was dangerous.
The spokesperson added that a robot had been sent to inspect the package earlier, but was unable to determine if the package was dangerous.— Blake Douglas (@Blake_Doug918) August 28, 2019
At 9:10 p.m., the unit sent in a robot to examine the package, and bomb tech was suiting up to investigate, according to OU Emergency Prep.
OU-Norman Alert: 9:05pm Norman PD HDU sent in robot to examine. Bomb tech is now suiting up to investigate the suspicious package. Continue to avoid area.— OU Emergency Prep (@OUemergencyprep) August 28, 2019
Keith updated OU Emergency Prep with more information as the situation progressed, and OU Emergency Prep advised to avoid the area while it was in progress.
After being reported at 7:40 p.m., NPD's Hazardous Device Unit was on the scene evaluating next steps until 8:50 p.m. for the suspicious package, according to a tweet from OU Emergency Prep. The situation was marked all-clear 30 minutes later.
OU-Norman Alert: 8:50pm Norman PD Hazardous Device Unit on scene evaluating next steps for suspicious package found near Page & Trout. Avoid area.— OU Emergency Prep (@OUemergencyprep) August 28, 2019
Part of Trout Avenue was blocked off by OUPD and NPD until 9:25 p.m., and pedestrians were kept on the other side of Boyd Street until the situation was resolved.
This story was updated at 8:04 p.m., 8:50 p.m, 9:10 p.m., 9:30 p.m.and 9:55 p.m. to include more information from a university spokesperson and OU Emergency Prep.
