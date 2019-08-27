You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Law enforcement emergency on Norman campus, OU Emergency Prep says

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Campus Police

An OU police officer uses his car to block the intersection of Page St. and Trout Ave. due to a suspicious package further down the street Aug. 27.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

A law enforcement emergency was reported on OU's campus, OU Emergency Prep tweeted Tuesday.

OUPD was alerted to a suspicious package in the area of Page Street and Trout Avenue around 7:40 p.m., university spokesperson Kesha Keith said. Upon calling the Norman Police Department to assist, NPD's Hazardous Devices Unit was brought in at 8:20 p.m, and after using a robot to examine the package, the situation was marked as all clear at 9:25 p.m.

The suspicious package was later determined to be a piece of construction equipment identified as a RTE 15.5 KV 150 AMP fuse, a university spokesperson said.

Suspicious Fuse

The suspicious package which was determined to be a RTE 15.5 KV 150 AMP fuse.

When the unit first sent in a robot to examine the package, a university spokesperson told The Daily that it was unable to determine whether or not the package was dangerous. 

At 9:10 p.m., the unit sent in a robot to examine the package, and bomb tech was suiting up to investigate, according to OU Emergency Prep.

Keith updated OU Emergency Prep with more information as the situation progressed, and OU Emergency Prep advised to avoid the area while it was in progress. 

After being reported at 7:40 p.m., NPD's Hazardous Device Unit was on the scene evaluating next steps until 8:50 p.m. for the suspicious package, according to a tweet from OU Emergency Prep. The situation was marked all-clear 30 minutes later.

Part of Trout Avenue was blocked off by OUPD and NPD until 9:25 p.m., and pedestrians were kept on the other side of Boyd Street until the situation was resolved.

This story was updated at 8:04 p.m., 8:50 p.m, 9:10 p.m., 9:30 p.m.and 9:55 p.m.  to include more information from a university spokesperson and OU Emergency Prep.

Tags

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

news managing editor

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science sophomore serving as The Daily's news managing editor. Previously she served as The Daily's spring 2019 news editor, fall 2018 assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments