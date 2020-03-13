Late OU Law alumnus gives second-largest gift in college history to establish scholarship

The OU College of Law has received the second-largest gift in the college's history through a hard-working OU Law alumnus whose legacy includes helming a salsa heiress foundation and establishing an art museum.
OU Law alumnus Rick Moore donated a gift of nearly $5 million to fund a new scholarship, according to an OU press release. The Rick Moore Endowed Scholarship will cover three years of tuition at OU Law for one student each year who graduated with an accounting degree from OU.
The release said this scholarship will "ensure students do not experience the financial struggles he endured." Moore graduated from OU with an undergraduate accounting degree in 1982, and graduated from OU Law in 1985 — all while working full time.
Despite this difficult educational path, he earned both his Certified Public Accountant and Juris Doctor degrees with top grades, according to the release. Moore worked at an Oklahoma City law firm, McKinney & Stringer, P.C., for 17 years.
Moore met his spouse, Bradley Dunford, in 1987. According to Moore’s obituary, Dunford was "the love of his life." Their 31-year relationship lasted until Dunford's passing in 2018.
They relocated to San Antonio in 2001, where Moore worked for Linda Pace and helped found a contemporary art museum called Ruby City. Pace was the daughter of David Pace, founder of Pace Foods and creator of its famed salsas, according to the museum’s website.
An artist, collector and philanthropist, she enlisted Moore's help in 2001 to start the Linda Pace Foundation, a nonprofit that donates her wealth to art-related causes. According to his obituary, Moore became president of the foundation after Pace passed away in 2007.
According to the website, "the completion of Ruby City would not have been possible" without Moore's leadership.
Ruby City opened on Oct. 13, 2019, a week after Moore's death on Oct. 5. It displays both Pace's art and works by other contemporary artists. It is free to the public.
