Lafonzo Spigner elected Campus Activities Council executive chair

The Campus Activities Council executive chair election ended tonight, with candidate Lafonzo Spigner winning with just over a majority of the votes.
Spigner, a public relations junior and member of CAC, has been planning his bid for the position for a year-and-a-half, he said. Spigner received 1,313 votes compared to his opponent Louisa Lee’s 1,257, said election board chair Sam Quick.
“I'm on, not even cloud nine, I'm on cloud 100,” Spigner said. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have expected people to hear my platform and my mission and resonate with it, and I think it’s just really reaffirming to me as a leader and as a person. I'm so excited for what we're about to do, because as cheesy as it sounds, we're about to flourish.”
CAC is the programming branch of the Student Government Association and runs 14 yearly events that occur on campus. The CAC chair is “responsible for the workings and maintenance of all components of CAC,” according to the CAC constitution, and also helps to allocate millions of dollars in student fees.
Spigner’s platform, “Flourish,” is focused on assessing tradition, cultivating unity and implementing change. He hopes to bring more diversity to CAC and its executive committees and to make sure OU students feel like CAC is serving them well.
As a freshman who had just joined CAC, Spigner said he first thought of running when a CAC leader told him he would make a great chair one day.
“I laughed in their face,” Spigner said. “Because I never thought that this would be something I would want to even go for, or be good enough for. And I think what it boils down to is CAC just invested so much in me.”
The thing Spigner said he is most excited about when it comes to taking on this new position is bringing in voices from outside of CAC to see where they can improve, especially in the eyes of marginalized communities.
“These spaces weren't always meant for people who look like me, these spaces weren't always meant for people who sounded like me,” Spigner said. “But I’m showing that … OU wants growth, OU wants development, OU wants not only inclusivity, but equity. And they want to not only invite the people to the table, they want to hear their ideas and they want to hear their voices.”
