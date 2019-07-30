You are the owner of this article.
Kong's Tavern closes Campus Corner location

Campus Corner (copy)

Campus Corner during daytime. 

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Kong’s Tavern on Campus Corner announced it will close days after its mixed beverage permit was suspended.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, James Vu, Kong’s co-owner, confirmed Kong’s would be closing, and that new ownership would take over the property. No information was given about the new business or when it would move into the location.

“After careful consideration and conversations, the stakeholders have decided to close the Kong’s location in Norman,” Vu wrote in the post. “I wish the new management and ownership to take over the property success.”

Kong’s was informed it could continue operating without the mixed beverage permit, according to a July 27 article from the Norman Transcript, but could not sell hard liquor.

Kong’s mixed beverage permit was suspended Saturday, according to the article. The license was revoked after Kong’s did not provide the city with documentation that it sold enough food to operate as a restaurant. Thirty-five percent of Kong’s sales must be food to operate as a restaurant, according to the article.

