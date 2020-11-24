Kim Kardashian West visits former OU student, death row inmate Julius Jones

Kim Kardashian West visited former OU student and death row inmate Julius Jones in McAlester on Tuesday and met with his family this week, according to The Oklahoman.
Jones was sentenced to death in 2002 after being convicted for the 1999 murder of an Edmond man which occurred when he was a 19-year-old OU student. Jones and his family have vehemently maintained his innocence since, spawning the Justice for Julius movement seeking Jones' release from prison. Kardashian West became involved with Justice for Julius after the release of the 2018 documentary "The Last Defense."
I am praying that @GovStitt, the Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board take the time to watch @ABC2020’s two-hour program on the case of death row inmate Julius Jones tonight. I believe Julius is innocent and the state of Oklahoma must act now to save this man’s life. #JusticeforJulius— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 14, 2020
Jones has also received support from former OU Heisman-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield, who wore Jones' name on his helmet during a September matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, months after writing a letter to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt supporting a full review of Jones' case.
Thank you @bakermayfield for supporting #JusticeforJulius by wearing Julius Jones's name on your helmet. We snapped this photo during today's game between the @Browns and the @Ravens . pic.twitter.com/PXSY9IiGLe— Justice for Julius (@justice4julius) September 13, 2020
Jones has received additional support from former OU basketball standouts Blake Griffin and Trae Young, as well as former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.
Jones submitted a request for commutation to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in 2019, according to the Oklahoman article, that is still being considered. Over 6 million people have signed a petition asking Stitt to commute Jones' sentence, according to the article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.