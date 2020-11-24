You are the owner of this article.
Kim Kardashian West visits former OU student, death row inmate Julius Jones

kimk

Kim Kardashian West visited Julius Jones on Tuesday, continuing her support for Jones' release from death row.

 Photo from The Oklahoman

Kim Kardashian West visited former OU student and death row inmate Julius Jones in McAlester on Tuesday and met with his family this week, according to The Oklahoman.

Jones was sentenced to death in 2002 after being convicted for the 1999 murder of an Edmond man which occurred when he was a 19-year-old OU student. Jones and his family have vehemently maintained his innocence since, spawning the Justice for Julius movement seeking Jones' release from prison. Kardashian West became involved with Justice for Julius after the release of the 2018 documentary "The Last Defense."

Jones has also received support from former OU Heisman-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield, who wore Jones' name on his helmet during a September matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, months after writing a letter to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt supporting a full review of Jones' case.

Jones has received additional support from former OU basketball standouts Blake Griffin and Trae Young, as well as former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

Jones submitted a request for commutation to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in 2019, according to the Oklahoman article, that is still being considered. Over 6 million people have signed a petition asking Stitt to commute Jones' sentence, according to the article.

