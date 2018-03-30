Kayla Branch named fall 2018 OU Daily editor-in-chief
The OU Daily has named a new editor for the upcoming fall semester.
Kayla Branch, journalism junior and The Daily's current enterprise editor, will serve as editor-in-chief for the fall 2018 semester after a unanimous vote from the OU Daily Publications Board on March 30. Branch was the only candidate for the job.
Branch said she looks forward to the upcoming semester and is excited to see how The Daily can better serve the OU community.
"I wanted this job because The Daily is a place where people can come and learn and experiment," Branch said. "I’ve gained a lot from my time at The Daily, and I want to make sure that others have the same opportunities that I have been able to have."
Branch said her plans for next semester include restructuring multiple desks for more efficient workflow, focusing effort and resources on stronger recruitment and building community engagement.
Kelli Stacy, current editor-in-chief, said she thinks Branch, who has served as a close confidant and adviser to Stacy, is a strong selection.
“I think that Kayla is going to do an amazing job," Stacy said. "She’s really strong, has a lot of great reporting background and managerial background that I think is really going to help her move The Daily forward and continue on the successes that we have built the last few years."
Prior to her role as enterprise editor, Branch, a native of Chickasha, Oklahoma, served as The Daily's assistant news managing editor, news editor and news reporter covering the Student Government Association. She worked as an intern at the Norman Transcript during summer 2017 and plans to intern as an investigative journalist at The Oklahoman this summer.
