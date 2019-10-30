Justin Norris, Dalton Gau elected SGA president, vice president for 2020

Vocal performance and marketing junior Justin Norris and political science sophomore Dalton Gau were announced as the winners of the Student Government Association presidential and vice presidential election Wednesday evening.
According to the unofficial election results that SGA provided to The Daily, Norris and Gau won 69.83 percent of the vote.
The other tickets in the presidential-vice presidential election were Jamelia Reed and Rosa SanRoman, who won 27.81 percent of the vote, and Vivek Vijay and Behin Sanei, who won 2.36 percent of the vote.
During the campaign, Norris and Gau used the motto "Tomorrow Together," which they said is based on their shared experience in a broad range of groups on campus.
Among other plans, the pair said they would like to implement a Diversity and Inclusivity Action Week, which would include a series of programmed events for students and hopefully, Norris said, would partner with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the Gender + Equality Center and Multicultural Student Programs and Services.
They also listed plans to implement an inclusivity officer in each Greek organization, which Norris said would be a good way to be proactive in handling racism on campus.
Tomorrow the election board will meet to consider grievances and submit its recommendation to the SGA Superior Court to certify the results of the election.
The election was held Tuesday and Wednesday, with polls closing at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Students could vote via OrgSync.
Jordan Miller and Ari Fife contributed to this report.
This story was updated at 10:19 p.m. Oct. 30 to add additional information about the platform of Norris and Gau.
