Justice for Julius to hold virtual town hall meeting to review Julius Jones case

  • Updated
Justice for Julius town hall

The banner for the July 9 town hall hosted by Justice for Julius, advocating for the former OU student Julius Jones who was convicted of murder in 1999.

 Image provided by Justice for Julius

Justice for Julius will host a virtual fact-check town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday regarding the case of former OU student Julius Jones.

Jones, who was the No. 1 suspect in the killing of Edmond businessman Paul Howell in 1999, has been fighting to prove his innocence.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said he believed Jones to be guilty. 

“Julius Jones is guilty,” Hunter said. “He murdered Paul Howell and he needs to be held accountable.”

The town hall, which will be live-streamed on Facebook, was announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon and invites viewers to ask questions about Jones’ case. 

Justice for Julius advocates for the release of Julius Jones, as well as for prison reform, including calling for an end to mass incarceration and extended sentencing.

Jones' lawyer, Dale Baich also commented on Hunter’s attempts to portray Jones as a violent criminal.

“Prior to his arrest for the murder of Paul Howell, Julius never committed or had been charged with a violent crime,” Baich said.

Baich recently said in an email to The Daily that, “(Hunter) should be looking forward rather than be stuck in the past and use all means to try to uphold a wrongful conviction."

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

