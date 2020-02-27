You are the owner of this article.
Journalism student expresses optimism about Gaylord initiatives after professor used racial slur

Gaylord Hall

Gaylord Hall on the South Oval on Feb. 11.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication has taken actions following a Gaylord professor’s use of the N-word during a senior journalism capstone class, including making counseling services available and opening an affinity space.

After Peter Gade, director of graduate studies for Gaylord College and Gaylord Family endowed chair, compared use of the N-word to use of the phrase “OK, boomer” during class on Feb. 11, Jericka Handie, an OU journalism student who was in the class, said she has been going to the Dean of Gaylord College Ed Kelley’s office every day to try and speak with him.

So far, Handie said she has spoken with Kelley a total of three times about the Gade incident and other diversity efforts. But she said she spoke with him one-on-one for the first time today about the actions that have happened since.

In a GroupMe with Gaylord students, Handie wrote that she learned about five actions that are taking place. 

Efforts include the opening of an affinity space with snacks on the third floor of Gaylord Hall, an ongoing search for three new faculty members with experience handling diversity issues, counseling services have been made available to the 35 students in Gade’s class, finding someone to fill the position of a diversity and inclusion officer, and discussions about bringing in professionals for faculty and staff diversity training. 

Handie said she felt the discussion with Kelley went well and is hopeful for the efforts being made.

“Something I’m just really prioritizing is getting as many parties involved as I can,” Handie said. “Students that are within the college, our administration, our diversity committee. And for the very reason being that we can't invoke change without all the change-makers present. And we need to find a way to finance replicating diversity efforts all across the university.”

Handie said her two biggest priorities for now are creating change by involving as many people as possible, and replicating diversity efforts across OU and Gaylord.

“And I hope what I said to Dean Kelley this morning or whatever he's thinking — all these things just really stick because we’ve got to garner as much support as we can and keep asking for these things,” Handie said. 

Jericka Handie was previously a Daily reporter. 

